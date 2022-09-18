ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

AZFamily

Son finds parents dead under carport in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A son made a terrifying discovery when he came home and found his parents dead in west Phoenix early Thursday morning, police said. It happened just before 4 a.m. near 71st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road. The adult son called 911, saying he...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly kidnaps victim from Phoenix apartment, kills and dismembers him over unsettled debt

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man from his apartment, then killing and dismembering him near Tucson. According to KSAZ-TV, John Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 because of unresolved debt. A police release obtained by KSAZ alleges that Smith’s family tried to contact Cole to make sure Smith was safe.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Documents: Student who brought gun to Queen Creek school used ladder to get it from parent’s room

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4th-grade student who brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek in August found it in his parents’ room, court documents say. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, a student at the school saw that a 4th-grade classmate had a bullet. The student told their parents what they saw after they got home from school. The parent then told school officials what their child had seen. The next day, Legacy School staff members approached the 4th grader as he came into the school.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
GUADALUPE, AZ
AZFamily

2 men, woman fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men and a woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman had to be rescued...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose

The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa

Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The NWS plans...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
