Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Son finds parents dead under carport in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A son made a terrifying discovery when he came home and found his parents dead in west Phoenix early Thursday morning, police said. It happened just before 4 a.m. near 71st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road. The adult son called 911, saying he...
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
Man allegedly kidnaps victim from Phoenix apartment, kills and dismembers him over unsettled debt
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old man from his apartment, then killing and dismembering him near Tucson. According to KSAZ-TV, John Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith sometime between Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 because of unresolved debt. A police release obtained by KSAZ alleges that Smith’s family tried to contact Cole to make sure Smith was safe.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
AZFamily
Documents: Student who brought gun to Queen Creek school used ladder to get it from parent’s room
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4th-grade student who brought a gun to Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek in August found it in his parents’ room, court documents say. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, a student at the school saw that a 4th-grade classmate had a bullet. The student told their parents what they saw after they got home from school. The parent then told school officials what their child had seen. The next day, Legacy School staff members approached the 4th grader as he came into the school.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
AZFamily
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa. Police say the man got out of his car with "what appeared to be a gun in his hand." Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
AZFamily
2 men, woman fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men and a woman are in the hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the woman had to be rescued...
AZFamily
Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation's findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized and is expected to survive after being shot Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
Police pull man out of Tempe Town Lake after indecent exposure call
PHOENIX — A Tempe police boat was used to safely pull a man out of Tempe Town Lake Tuesday morning. Police and Fire Medical Rescue responded to an indecent exposure call for service, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers found a man standing in the water at Tempe Town Lake.
PCSO: Spike strips stop woman trying to transport migrants through Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly attempted transport a group of non-citizens along Interstate 10. Kierra Jones, 35, of Los Angeles was booked into the Pinal County jail for allegedly trying to evade authorities...
AZFamily
4 Mesa homes evacuated after driver slams into block wall, hitting gas line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four homes in a Mesa neighborhood were evacuated after a driver slammed into a block wall and hit a gas line on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive around 7 p.m. According to Det. Brandi George with...
AZFamily
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa
AZFamily
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently. Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner. Cats...
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
