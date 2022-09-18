Read full article on original website
Meet the New 'Bachelor' Star and Five of the Women Who Will Be Vying for His Roses on Season 27
Zach Shallcross is the next star of The Bachelor for season 27. At the end of Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette finale, host Jesse Palmer made the big announcement that the handsome tech executive will be looking for love on ABC. Who is The Bachelor?. “Meet our new Bachelor, Zach!”...
'Boy Meets World' Star Reveals She Believed Co-Stars Wanted Her Cut From Series Finale
Trina McGee is opening up about her absence from the final episode of Boy Meets World. The actress played the character Angela Moore in the teen sitcom from Season 5 to Season 7, but surprisingly doesn't show up at all in the final episode of the series. Appearing in a...
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Ideal Dream Ending for 'Law & Order' Character
Just ahead of the premiere of Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mariska Hargitay finally revealed what she has in mind for her character's ending. Don't worry, Law & Order: SVU isn't ending this season—or likely anytime soon—but while playing Captain Olivia Benson for over two decades, Hargitay has had plenty of time to consider what the perfect end to Benson's story might be.
Kerry Washington Wishes Her Former ‘Scandal’ Co-star a Happy Birthday With Trio of Smiley Selfies
Kerry Washington is sending all the birthday love to her good friend and former Scandal co-star, Katie Lowes, who turned 40 today!. Washington, 45, shared a series of goofy selfies with Lowes on her Instagram page in honor of the milestone, which included three wholesome pics of the former TV duo.
Selma Blair's Stunning 'DWTS' Debut Brings Ballroom to Tears
Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off its stream on Disney+ last night, and despite the platform change, all anyone could talk about was Selma Blair's incredible performance. The 50-year-old actress took the stage alongside her partner, Sasha Farber, and the two danced the Viennese waltz to David...
Khloé Kardashian Tears Up Talking About Baby No. 2 Drama With Tristan Thompson in New 'Kardashians' Promo
Fans are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which appears to have no shortage of drama, according to a newly released trailer video. In the new clip, Khloé Kardashian gets very emotional in a confessional for the show as she talks about her second baby, who was conceived via surrogate before news of Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman came to light.
Internet Reacts After Kris Jenner Says She 'Forgot' She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
Kris Jenner had the internet in a frenzy after admitting that she "kinda forgot" about her Beverly Hills Condo, as we all naturally do sometimes. The reality star, 66, made the confession during the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, where she visited the Beverly Hills pad with her daughter Khloé Kardashian after admitting she hadn't been there for quite some time.
Remember When SI Swimsuit Went Zero Gravity With Kate Upton?
Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
'Chicago Fire' Bosses Tease Who's Doing What to Who on the Season 11 Premiere!
Chicago Fire wrapped up its 10th season with a cliffhanger in which Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) honeymoon is about to be interrupted by the threatening occupants of a mysterious van that approaches the cabin where they’re honeymooning. The story picks back up there in the first episode in season 11, while Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) ponders the status of her long-term relationship with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) following Severide and Kidd’s wedding.
Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’
Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
Watch John Legend Block Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ to Get a Country Crooner on His Team!
The Blind Auditions are turning into battle rounds as coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello use any means at their disposal to get the best possible artists for their teams, and the Block is one of those weapons!. The final artist of the night tonight was...
Lily Collins Shares Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Emily in Paris fans, get ready to say "Bonjour" to Season 3. Lily Collins, 33, who stars in the campy Netflix series, has been back in France filming the show's upcoming season, and now she's giving fans an inside look at what to expect in "Saison Trois!" "Get ready for...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter's First Trip to New York City
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, made her way to New York City for the first time!. The actress took to Instagram to document the special moment of her baby girl seeing the empire state in all of its glory. In the first photo, Chopra held her daughter in...
Why Maren Morris Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable' Attending the CMA Awards
Maren Morris might be opting out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards as a result of her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, new reports reveal. The trouble started after Brittany, 33, shared a seemingly transphobic Instagram post, prompting Morris, 32, to clap back and ignite a heated back-and-forth on social media.
Aastha Lal and Nina Duong Break Down Their Scrambled Performance on 'The Amazing Race 34'
Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. As a pair, Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are the definition of balance. The engaged couple touted their skill set going into The Amazing Race, with Aastha's excitable energy and attention to detail and Nina's calm demeanor and discipline. Unfortunately, while their internal balance was working perfectly, their external balance got thrown off when a new twist was revealed at the starting line. With the teams being sent into a literal scramble to avoid last place, it only took a couple of mistakes to seal a team's doom. And for Aastha and Nina, that seemed to be taking time at the very beginning to get directions, as well as difficulties in completing the keg obstacle course. Their showing on Roll got them to roll into the pit stop in last place, making them the first team eliminated from the season.
A Starting Line Scramble! Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race 34' Tonight?
Phil Keoghan touted a lot of new at the starting line of The Amazing Race 34. And the latest season of the Emmy-winning series proved that right at the very beginning, as the premiere saw the 12 new teams participate in the first ever Amazing Race "Scramble." By the end of the afternoon, after doing a series of tasks that took them all around Munich, one pair unfortunately became the first team eliminated from the race.
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'
Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Kim Kardashian Is Named a New Global Ambassador of Stuart Weitzman
Kim Kardashian is truly doing it all! The 41-year-old was named Stuart Weitzman’s newest Global Ambassador for their Fall 2022 line “Stand Strong.”. The company announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday featuring a black and white photo of Kardashian in a black sweatshirt and knee-high ruched stiletto boots.
Kaley Cuoco Teases Pete Davidson Over His Outfit During 'Meet Cute' Premiere
Pete Davidson seems to put comfort above all else when it comes to fashion, and his co-star, Kaley Cuoco, couldn't help but take note. The two attended the premiere of their latest film, Meet Cute, on Tuesday evening, arriving in polar opposite styles. Cuoco shined in a shimmery blazer dress...
Kelly Clarkson Reunites with Original 'American Idol' Judges in Heartwarming Photo
Kelly Clarkson finally got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!. 20 years ago, Clarkson got her big break on the singing competition series, American Idol, where she was crowned the first winner of the inaugural season, and now, nearly two decades later, she received her very own star!
