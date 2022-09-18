ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariska Hargitay Reveals Ideal Dream Ending for 'Law & Order' Character

Just ahead of the premiere of Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mariska Hargitay finally revealed what she has in mind for her character's ending. Don't worry, Law & Order: SVU isn't ending this season—or likely anytime soon—but while playing Captain Olivia Benson for over two decades, Hargitay has had plenty of time to consider what the perfect end to Benson's story might be.
Parade

Selma Blair's Stunning 'DWTS' Debut Brings Ballroom to Tears

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off its stream on Disney+ last night, and despite the platform change, all anyone could talk about was Selma Blair's incredible performance. The 50-year-old actress took the stage alongside her partner, Sasha Farber, and the two danced the Viennese waltz to David...
Parade

Khloé Kardashian Tears Up Talking About Baby No. 2 Drama With Tristan Thompson in New 'Kardashians' Promo

Fans are gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which appears to have no shortage of drama, according to a newly released trailer video. In the new clip, Khloé Kardashian gets very emotional in a confessional for the show as she talks about her second baby, who was conceived via surrogate before news of Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman came to light.
Parade

Remember When SI Swimsuit Went Zero Gravity With Kate Upton?

Kate Upton and zero gravity; name a better duo. You can't!. Back in 2014, SI Swimsuit was already pushing boundaries. Eight years later we are resurfacing this iconic moment from one of America's favorite photo shoots because there are still few things more impressive than watching Kate Upton pose, seemingly effortlessly, in total weightlessness.
Parade

'Chicago Fire' Bosses Tease Who's Doing What to Who on the Season 11 Premiere!

Chicago Fire wrapped up its 10th season with a cliffhanger in which Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) honeymoon is about to be interrupted by the threatening occupants of a mysterious van that approaches the cabin where they’re honeymooning. The story picks back up there in the first episode in season 11, while Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) ponders the status of her long-term relationship with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) following Severide and Kidd’s wedding.
The Independent

Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’

Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
Parade

Lily Collins Shares Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Emily in Paris fans, get ready to say "Bonjour" to Season 3. Lily Collins, 33, who stars in the campy Netflix series, has been back in France filming the show's upcoming season, and now she's giving fans an inside look at what to expect in "Saison Trois!" "Get ready for...
Parade

Why Maren Morris Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable' Attending the CMA Awards

Maren Morris might be opting out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards as a result of her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, new reports reveal. The trouble started after Brittany, 33, shared a seemingly transphobic Instagram post, prompting Morris, 32, to clap back and ignite a heated back-and-forth on social media.
Parade

Aastha Lal and Nina Duong Break Down Their Scrambled Performance on 'The Amazing Race 34'

Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. As a pair, Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are the definition of balance. The engaged couple touted their skill set going into The Amazing Race, with Aastha's excitable energy and attention to detail and Nina's calm demeanor and discipline. Unfortunately, while their internal balance was working perfectly, their external balance got thrown off when a new twist was revealed at the starting line. With the teams being sent into a literal scramble to avoid last place, it only took a couple of mistakes to seal a team's doom. And for Aastha and Nina, that seemed to be taking time at the very beginning to get directions, as well as difficulties in completing the keg obstacle course. Their showing on Roll got them to roll into the pit stop in last place, making them the first team eliminated from the season.
Parade

A Starting Line Scramble! Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race 34' Tonight?

Phil Keoghan touted a lot of new at the starting line of The Amazing Race 34. And the latest season of the Emmy-winning series proved that right at the very beginning, as the premiere saw the 12 new teams participate in the first ever Amazing Race "Scramble." By the end of the afternoon, after doing a series of tasks that took them all around Munich, one pair unfortunately became the first team eliminated from the race.
Parade

COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'

Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Parade

Parade

