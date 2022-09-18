Utah football’s next opponent, Arizona State, has fired its head coach

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards looks toward the scoreboard with his team his down against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. | Darryl Webb, Associated Press

One of the more controversial head coaches in college football has been fired.

247 Sports’ Chris Karpman first reported Sunday afternoon, and multiple outlets soon followed with the news, that Arizona State had fired Herm Edwards, and the school officially announced it a short time later.

Edwards, 68, was seen as an interesting choice when he was hired as ASU’s head coach in December 2017, as he hadn’t been in coaching at all since 2008 and not in college since 1989 (he was in the NFL with multiple franchises from 1992-2008).

ASU was solid but never more than that in four full seasons under Edwards, going 25-18 with three bowl appearances (1-2 record), but things off the field turned bad in the middle of 2021 when it was reported that the program had hosted recruits during the long dead period from March 2020 to June 2021 that came about because of the pandemic.

An ongoing NCAA investigation has ensued, and numerous coaches have left the program. Many had previously called for Edwards to be fired as a result of the allegations.

ASU is 1-2 so far this season, and had a bad 30-21 loss on Saturday to Eastern Michigan.

Karpman reported that a decision on who the interim head coach will be has not been made yet.

Edwards becomes the second Power Five head coach to lose his job since this season started, as Nebraska fired Scott Frost last Sunday.

ASU will face Utah this coming Saturday night at home, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MDT.