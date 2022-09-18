Stabbing In Hackensack Park: Suspect, Victim Both In Custody

Hackensack police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man who was stabbed in a Hackensack park and his assailant were both arrested, responders said.

The circumstances weren't immediately clear following the stabbing in Foschini Park late Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was expected to survive, responders said.

He was in police custody when he went into surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.