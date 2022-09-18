Read full article on original website
Related
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
Wanted woman arrested in Louisiana for South Carolina murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman
A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home. William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Man working in yard killed after being hit by truck that ran off Horry County road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 68-year-old man working in a yard was killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck that ran off a road in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday along Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road, troopers said. A 2013 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
counton2.com
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster were in Newberry County Wednesday to talk about the progress...
counton2.com
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On a shelf in Lisa Jones’ home sits a large blue plate with a cat’s face. It is a memento that she has never forgotten. “She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats,” said Jones. “And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her.”
counton2.com
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
counton2.com
Woman accused of kidnapping driver on I-40 involved in shootout with NC trooper
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Interstate-40 East was closed for several hours in Burke County Tuesday following an armed kidnapping and shooting involving an NC State trooper. The ordeal began around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. NC State Highway Patrol said they were first alerted to several...
counton2.com
Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
SC State Fair hosting Sensory-Friendly Morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host its first ever event designed to meet the needs of adults and children with sensory processing disorders. The Sensory-Friendly Morning will be held October 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. During that time, the sights and sounds of the fair will be dialed back and crowds will be smaller.
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
South Carolina woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Two friends walk into a convenience store. One walked out $300,000 richer.
wach.com
SC Dept. of Corrections large contraband discovery in 2 housing units
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections discovered a large amount of contraband in two housing units last week. LOCAL FIRST | Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner. An intensive search of 2 housing units at Turbeville last week found 70 cellphones, 72...
wpde.com
Man who recorded video that led to Florence Co. deputy resigning from job speaks out
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joshua Roberts, 34, said he was just exercising his rights as an First Amendment Auditor earlier this month when he was arrested by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy. First Amendment Auditors go to public places, including law enforcement agencies, to specifically record video to test...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. On top of having lots of charming cities and breathtaking beaches, South Carolina also has plenty of amazing restaurants where you can enjoy truly delicious food. And if what you love is seafood, then here are three amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that you should visit.
Horry County Police Department seizes 10.5 kilos of drugs from Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – About 10.5 kilos of drugs were seized Monday by the Horry County Police Department at a home outside of Conway. Jose Odilon Parra Angulio and Humberto Manuel Mendoza-Barragan were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. Additional charges for the two men are expected, according to HCPD. Three guns and an […]
HCPD: 1 hurt in shooting near Highway 90; truck, home also hit by bullets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the hand Sunday evening in an incident near Highway 90 that also resulted in bullets hitting a pickup truck and a house, according to Horry County police. HCPD responded at about 8:20 p.m. to the Sand Hill Lane area where officers talked to two people […]
Comments / 0