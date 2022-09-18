ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster were in Newberry County Wednesday to talk about the progress...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On a shelf in Lisa Jones’ home sits a large blue plate with a cat’s face. It is a memento that she has never forgotten. “She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats,” said Jones. “And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
CHARLESTON, SC
Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
FLORIDA STATE
SC State Fair hosting Sensory-Friendly Morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host its first ever event designed to meet the needs of adults and children with sensory processing disorders. The Sensory-Friendly Morning will be held October 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. During that time, the sights and sounds of the fair will be dialed back and crowds will be smaller.
COLUMBIA, SC
SC Dept. of Corrections large contraband discovery in 2 housing units

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections discovered a large amount of contraband in two housing units last week. LOCAL FIRST | Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner. An intensive search of 2 housing units at Turbeville last week found 70 cellphones, 72...
TURBEVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. On top of having lots of charming cities and breathtaking beaches, South Carolina also has plenty of amazing restaurants where you can enjoy truly delicious food. And if what you love is seafood, then here are three amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that you should visit.

