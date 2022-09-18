Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Two dead after crash late Thursday on Briley
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead after a crash on Briley late Thursday. Metro Nashville Police say that the accident happened just before 11:30 Thursday night. The two car crash was by mile marker 25 on Briley northbound. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
fox17.com
Early morning, head-on car crash on Clarksville Pike leaves one person dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — (UPDATE: Sept. 22 around 11 a.m.) A driver has died after an early morning head-on crash on Clarksville Pike Thursday. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Lonnie Nicholson III of Goodlettsville, according to Metro Police. The accident occurred just before 5 a.m. near the...
Man killed in head-on crash on Clarksville Pike in Joelton
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.
Pedestrian dies after crash in Green Hills
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club Lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville man charged after alleged hammer attack
Metro police have charged a man who allegedly smashed up a woman's car in a Walgreens parking lot on Bell Road Thursday morning.
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
Investigation underway after shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim from out of state arrived in front of a bus station in downtown Nashville.
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
fox17.com
Metro Police look into false call that reported missing vehicle, child
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said an incident originally reported as a stolen vehicle and missing child was a false call. One person was detained in Williamson County Wednesday after the false call was reported. There is no update on this detainment at this time.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle rolled over and caused heavy [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Man Charged with Robbery After Incident with Cellphone Retailer on NW Broad Street
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Murfreesboro Police responded to a call on Northwest Broad Street in regards to a possible robbery. The reported victim, who runs a cellphone business, said that one male and one female entered her store asking to have a phone unlocked. The worker claimed they became angry and she asked the duo to leave or she would call the police.
Woman dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.
WSMV
Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
fox17.com
Metro Police: Grub Hub driver carjacked on Oakwood Avenue, suspects arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police reported that a Grub Hub driver was carjacked on Oakwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon. All four suspects involved in the incident have been arrested, according to Metro Police. The suspects were arrested after they bailed and fled on foot at N. 6th Street, per...
fox17.com
Woman hit by WeGo Star train, transported to hospital in critical condition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was transported to the hospital after she was hit by a WeGo Star train Wednesday afternoon. Metro dispatch says the woman was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition. She was hit around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a crossing on Anthes Drive downtown, per dispatch.
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
Police identify pedestrian hit in deadly crash on Elm Hill Pike
Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Elm Hill Pike near Arlington Avenue Monday.
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0