Two dead after crash late Thursday on Briley

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead after a crash on Briley late Thursday. Metro Nashville Police say that the accident happened just before 11:30 Thursday night. The two car crash was by mile marker 25 on Briley northbound. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
Man Charged with Robbery After Incident with Cellphone Retailer on NW Broad Street

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Murfreesboro Police responded to a call on Northwest Broad Street in regards to a possible robbery. The reported victim, who runs a cellphone business, said that one male and one female entered her store asking to have a phone unlocked. The worker claimed they became angry and she asked the duo to leave or she would call the police.
Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
