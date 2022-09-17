Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth
The 2022 MLB Playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets. Thus far, four teams have successfully clinched a spot in the bracket, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros leading the way in their respective leagues. So, with just over two weeks remaining in the...
MLB・
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 19
The Dodgers begin their fifth and final series against the Diamondbacks holding an 11-3 series record in 2022. In their last matchup, the Diamondbacks cooled off the Dodgers in a 5-3 victory on September 14 after having lost the previous 10 matchups in a row. The Dodgers currently hold a...
TMZ.com
L.A. Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Dead At 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills -- the MVP of the 1962 MLB season -- has sadly died at 89 years old ... the team announced Tuesday. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills," L.A. officials wrote in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with Wills' family, teammates and friends."
FOX Sports
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Giants head into matchup with the Rockies on losing streak
San Francisco Giants (69-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Rockies +107; over/under is 11...
Angels, Rangers duke it out for third place in AL West
There are no playoff implications on the line, but third place in the American League West is at stake. Divisional
Dodgers great Maury Wills dies at 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend and seven-time All-Star shortstop Maury Wills died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was
FOX Sports
Rangers to end losing streak in game against the Angels
Los Angeles Angels (65-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-84, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Angels +126; over/under is 8...
MLB power rankings 2022: Best MLB teams with October approaching
Before diving into the MLB games today, it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings
MLB・
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live on September 20
On September 20 at 8:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports North. TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports North. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on...
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions
The San Francisco Giants (70-77) continue their 7-game divisional road trip with the second game of their 4-game series against the Colorado Rockies (64-83) Tuesday. First pitch is 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner looks to find form against Dodgers
The matchup does not quite conjure up the magic that it used to, but there remains something rich about Madison
