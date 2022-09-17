ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth

The 2022 MLB Playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets. Thus far, four teams have successfully clinched a spot in the bracket, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros leading the way in their respective leagues. So, with just over two weeks remaining in the...
L.A. Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Dead At 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills -- the MVP of the 1962 MLB season -- has sadly died at 89 years old ... the team announced Tuesday. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills," L.A. officials wrote in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with Wills' family, teammates and friends."
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Giants head into matchup with the Rockies on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (69-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-82, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Rockies +107; over/under is 11...
Rangers to end losing streak in game against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (65-83, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (63-84, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Angels +126; over/under is 8...
