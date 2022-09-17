ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell out of Pirates' Tuesday lineup versus Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the New York Yankees. Mitchell will sit on the bench after Diego Castillo was announced as Pittsburgh's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 137 batted balls this season, Mitchell has produced a 5.1% barrel rate and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays blew a chance to sweep the Orioles

I really don’t want to minimize the recent success that the Blue Jays have had. They’re in the midst of clinching a playoff berth in the next couple of weeks, and they have hit their stride at the right time. However, there have been several instances this season...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario absent Tuesday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Robbie Grossman will replace Rosario in left field and hit eighth. Grossman has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points. Per our...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Blue Jays score at will in 18-11 win over Phillies

Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run home run and Raimel Tapia also drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday. Teoscar Hernandez contributed four hits and scored three times, and Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen each had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Rutschman drives in 2, Orioles avoid sweep, beat Jays 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles turned the 15th triple play in team history, rallying to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.Jesús Aguilar hit a solo homer as Baltimore (76-69) won for the second time in its past eight meetings with Toronto (83-64). Rutschman went 2 for 3 with two walks.Joey Krehbiel (5-4) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Félix Bautista earned his 14th save in 15 chances, pitching around George Springer's two-out RBI double.Springer thought he had connected for a tying...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Nelson Cruz (eye) still out Wednesday afternoon for Nationals

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz (eye) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves. What It Means:. Cruz is out of a seventh straight lineup due to left eye inflammation. Luke Voit will handle the designated hitter role and...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Earl Weaver
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Oscar Charleston
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Derek Jeter
Person
Stan Musial
FOX Sports

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Manuel Margot moving to Rays' sidelines Monday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Margot will move to the bench after starting the past five games. Harold Ramirez will move to right field and hit fifth while Jonathan Aranda starts on first base. Isaac Paredes will replace Margot in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy