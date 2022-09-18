BLACKSBURG, Va. — West Virginia is in Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium for the first time since 2004. The old Big East rivals have met three times since then, in 2005, 2017 and 2021. The Hokies won the first two matchups in Morgantown and Landover, Md., respectively, before the Mountaineers regained possession of the Black Diamond Trophy by virtue of a 27-21 win last season at Milan Puskar Stadium.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO