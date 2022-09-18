Read full article on original website
What you don’t want to miss at the Forest Festival in Elkins
One of West Virginia's biggest and oldest festivals, Elkins' Mountain State Forest Festival, is set to start next week, after several years off due to the pandemic.
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
traveltasteandtour.com
Randolph County, WV
Surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, Randolph County is a natural paradise that is a destination for travelers of all kinds. You will find charming communities that are rich in heritage, blessed with unparalleled beauty, and come alive with arts, Appalachian flavors, and festivals. Your perfect vacation is found right here in Randolph County!
WDTV
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
WDTV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
Diesel spill closes I-79 on-ramp in Marion County
amp onto Interstate 79 northbound at the 139-mile marker is closed due to a diesel fuel spill, according to the Marion County 911 center.
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
WDTV
W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
wajr.com
Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
WDTV
Local thrift store turns break-in into a blessing
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - My Thrifty Mama turned a break-in into a blessing. Part owner Hollie Vaughn said they noticed someone had been staying in the store’s storage trailer on September 14. “Someone had broken in and had probably camped out there for a few days. They had torn...
WDTV
Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
Metro News
Trial set for man charged in fatal 2021 boating accident in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — A man charged in connection with a fatal boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County last summer is set to go on trial early next year. Tyson Bubnar will appear before a judge in a two-day bench trial set for Jan. 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Lewis County Circuit Court. A judge on Wednesday scheduled the trial date as well as pre-trial hearing for Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m., according to the Lewis County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Metro News
WVU Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The nine-story 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown will officially open Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. WVU Medicine Chief Administrative Officer Amy Bush said this facility offers a new level of complete care for the entire family. “We’re one of 25 hospitals in...
Metro News
Setting the scene from Blacksburg as WVU faces Virginia Tech for the Black Diamond Trophy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato sets the scene from Lane Stadium where the Mountaineers (1-2) face Virginia Tech (2-1) at 7:39 p.m. MetroNews Gameday Radio coverage is on the air. (The Mountaineers arrive at Lane Stadium)
Metro News
Follow along: West Virginia rolls by Virginia Tech to even record
BLACKSBURG, Va. — West Virginia is in Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium for the first time since 2004. The old Big East rivals have met three times since then, in 2005, 2017 and 2021. The Hokies won the first two matchups in Morgantown and Landover, Md., respectively, before the Mountaineers regained possession of the Black Diamond Trophy by virtue of a 27-21 win last season at Milan Puskar Stadium.
WDTV
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
Fairmont native now in charge of largest Navy recruiting district
A Fairmont native is now in charge of the largest Navy recruiting district.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Buckwheat Festival’s King and Queen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt and King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about how they became royalty for the festival and the WVU Marching Band performing at the festival. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
