Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our models project Garrett for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions
The St. Louis Cardinals (87-61) start a 3-game series against the San Diego Padres (81-66) Tuesday at Petco Park at 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Cardinals lead 3-0 The Cardinals have had...
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
Josh Rojas sitting Monday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas is being replaced at third base by Emmanuel Rivera versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 462 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .263 batting average with a .722...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
Cooper Hummel not in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hummel is being replaced behind the plate by Carson Kelly versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 185 plate appearances this season, Hummel has a .173 batting average with a .566 OPS, 2 home...
Recap: Dodgers Back Clayton Kershaw With 2 Home Runs In Win Against Diamondbacks
Clayton Kershaw turned in another strong start against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their homestand with a 5-2 win to clinch a top two record in the National League. Kershaw began his night by retiring the first five batters faced but then faced some trouble upon...
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado's 29th homer...
Stone Garrett sitting for Diamondbacks in Tuesday early game
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garrett will sit after leading off Monday's series opener as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter. Jake McCarthy will take over the DH role in the early game while Corbin Carroll enters the lineup to play left field and bat second. Daulton Varsho will move into the leadoff spot.
Dodgers great Maury Wills dies at 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend and seven-time All-Star shortstop Maury Wills died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was
Thairo Estrada's 10th-inning homer sends Giants past Rockies
Thairo Estrada socked a three-run homer in the 10th inning, his third hit of the night, and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Monday in Denver. Mike Yastrzemski homered among his two hits, Wilmer Flores had three hits and David Villar had two hits...
Dodgers Wearing Maury Wills Patch On Jersey For Remainder Of 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are wearing a Maury Wills patch on their jersey for the remainder of the 2022 regular season as part of their honoring the franchise icon who passed away Monday night. Wills died at the age of 89 in his home in Sedona, Arizona. The Dodgers will...
Pitching matchups for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers series in Los Angeles
When: Game 1, 12:10 p.m.; Game 2, 7:10 p.m., Tuesday. Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles. Pitchers: Game 1, Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 4.06) vs. Dodgers RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 4.40); Game 2, Diamondbacks RHP Drey Jameson (1-0, 0.00) vs. Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (15-3, 2.62). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/Game...
Jill Gearin makes Diamondbacks history as first female announcer
LOS ANGELES — Jill Gearin became the first woman to call play-by-play for the Diamondbacks in franchise history, filling in for three innings during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. Gearin, 26, is in her third season as the radio voice for the Diamondbacks’ Low-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide. She was working games in the Arizona Fall League last season when she met the Diamondbacks’ vice president of broadcasting, Scott Geyer, who told her he...
Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: How to watch, streaming options and start times
Here's how to watch on TV and stream the five-game series between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, starting Monday.
