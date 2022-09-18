Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
blockclubchicago.org
$5 Million Chatham Car Wash Approved By City A Day After Neighbors Protest Plan: ‘We’re Not Being Heard’
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash on the South Side was approved by the city Wednesday, less than a day after neighbors demanded officials go back to the drawing board and introduce a development that better fits the community’s needs. Neighbors said the fight against the Buddy...
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Lofts In Bronzeville, Black-Owned Dispensary And More South Lakefront Projects Get City Council Approval
BRONZEVILLE — Wednesday was a big day for the south lakefront in City Council, with a slew of new developments approved in the South Loop and Bronzeville. Northwestern Medicine’s Bronzeville Clinic, a data center, affordable lofts and a controversial South Loop dispensary were all approved by alderpeople. Northwestern...
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
indiana105.com
I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vfpress.news
‘Party for the Preserves’ To Celebrate Cook County’s Public Lands Sept. 24
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Forest Preserves of Cook County is encouraging residents to enjoy the outdoors at its Party for the Preserves, with family-friendly events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The parties...
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12
Chicago's "Great Resignation" continues showing a vote of no confidence in Mayor Lightfoot. Leslie Hairston, one of the more than 20 Chicago aldermen who have resignedWikipedia.
Austin’s Iconic Pink House Isn’t Being Demolished — But It Won’t Be Pink Much Longer
AUSTIN — The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job.
Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in
CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
vfpress.news
Village Free Press To Host Inaugural Open Editorial Meeting At Berkeley Public Library
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash. The Village Free Press will host our first-ever Open Editorial Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m., at Berkeley Public Library, 1637 Taft Ave. in Berkeley. This is an opportunity for VFP readers...
Cook County finance committee to vote on $31 million settlement for female employees at county jail
The Cook County Finance Committee will vote later today on a pricey settlement with hundreds of female workers of the county jail. At the beginning of the month, the number of women involved in the lawsuit against the Cook County jail was over 560.
bhhschicago.com
2345 W Cortez Street #1
All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
Joliet Police Allege Suspects Fraudulently Obtained $500K in PPP Loans
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money, meant to help preserve jobs during the COVID pandemic, instead went to suspects already charged with felonies in Will County, police and prosecutors say, with some possibly using the money to pay their bonds. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans says his department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwi.life
Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.
On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
Rogers Park residents say landlord ignores basic needs: ‘It’s mice-infested galore’
Tenants of Northpoint Apartments in Rogers Park aired a long list of grievances with property owners Related Midwest, including infestations of mice and bed bugs, flooding and faulty appliances. Northside Action for Justice joined the tenants.
Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans said Wednesday that 25 people were […]
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
hfchronicle.com
Homewood Florist closing up shop after 62 years
The 12- to 15-hour day and seven-day-a-week schedule will be coming to an end for Marty and Kyle Arrivo, owners of Homewood Florist. They announced their retirement and will close the store Oct. 31. The shop at 18064 Martin Ave. in downtown Homewood has been at that location for 62...
cwbchicago.com
#40: Teen with pending gun case shot acquaintance at South Side gas station, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a pending gun case in juvenile court got another gun and shot a man at a Chicago gas station. The victim allegedly told police he recognized the person who shot him because they participated in the same program to get their criminal records expunged. Dewayne...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
vfpress.news
Community Voices Event Postponed
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Comments / 0