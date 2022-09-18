ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, IL

indiana105.com

I-65 Ramp Closures Announced for Concrete Restoration

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces several Interstate 65 ramp closures for concrete restoration projects. Construction is scheduled to begin on or after September 23rd with work expected to wrap up by mid-October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. The closures, which...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in

CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

2345 W Cortez Street #1

All fresh , like new in 4 bedroom 3 bath condo duplex in Ukrainian Village area. Everything nice in this unit , complete rebuild in 2014 with new Stainless Steel appliances, heated floor in master bathroom , quartz countertops, hardwood floors, new bathroom ,high ceilings and in-unit laundry washer/dryer. Central A/C. Privet back porch for outdoor enjoyment . Two parking tandem spaces included. Located in historical Ukrainian Village area. Walkable distance to CTA blue line and Metra staion.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.

On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
RIVERDALE, IL
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood Florist closing up shop after 62 years

The 12- to 15-hour day and seven-day-a-week schedule will be coming to an end for Marty and Kyle Arrivo, owners of Homewood Florist. They announced their retirement and will close the store Oct. 31. The shop at 18064 Martin Ave. in downtown Homewood has been at that location for 62...
HOMEWOOD, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

New Path Could Be Laid for Mall

(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
vfpress.news

Community Voices Event Postponed

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
MAYWOOD, IL

