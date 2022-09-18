ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 9

Bomb Tosser
4d ago

What benefit would Russia get from this? Not that the NYT isn't a pillar of truth! 😁

Reply
6
Sharon Martins
4d ago

New York Times is biased to Democrats you can’t believe what they print !!!

Reply
8
Related
Fox News

PBS reporter: 'Doesn’t look good' that White House officials must act as Biden's 'translators' after he speaks

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials are acting as "translators" for President Biden during her appearance on CNN's "Inside Politics with John King." Barron-Lopez argued that Biden's remarks on CBS's "60 Minutes" this past weekend, in which he declared that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Sarsour
Person
Ted Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Nyt#Feminism#Amplifier#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Racial Issues#The New York Times#The Women S March#Kremlin#Lock Step#Islam#Americans#Palestinian#Russians
Fox News

LAURA INGRAHAM: The American people are facing a long period of decline and despair

Laura Ingraham highlighted how the Biden administration's destructive policies have and will continue to create a series of consequences for Americans on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is there is no Biden brain trust. It's only brain rust. They somehow convince themselves, I guess, that they could trust the Fed to fix everything that was going on in the economy. No matter how much they spent. That no matter how much money they borrowed, printed and wasted, there would just never be any consequences for Americans.
POLITICS
102.5 The Bone

Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy