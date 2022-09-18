Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers hear over 70 proposals for $335 million recovery act
Roughly 200 people filled an Omaha conference center Thursday to take in and pitch ideas for $335 million worth of recovery dollars earmarked for underserved areas of the state. It was the last of four public hearings held by a special legislative committee created to identify projects for the funding....
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
