Suicide Prevention concert fundraiser held in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Somerset County Suicide Prevention Taskforce welcomed visitors to the Jennerstown Speedway Complex on Sunday for their “Good Vibes Save Lives” concert fundraiser.

Those who visited could take part in a memorial walk before the music started. During the event, they could also take advantage of the food stand, cornhole boards and kid zone for more entertainment.

This was the first live music fundraiser that the task force has done since they were founded in 2019. Event organizer and member, Michelle Younkin, said that they’ve done other music fundraisers online prior to this, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that have gone well. Younkin added that she hopes that they not only raise money but that they help to spread awareness about mental health issues.

“We’re not afraid to talk about having a cold or if we get sick,” Younkin said. “But if we are having mental health issues, we feel discouraged about talking about that, we feel ashamed of it and we shouldn’t because that is just as important as our physical health.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Local musicians from across the area played at the event and Scott Blasey of The Clarks was the headlining act.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.