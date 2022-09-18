ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindstrom, MN

Sons of Norway to discuss Kensington Runestone

County News Review
County News Review
 4 days ago

Vennelag 1-546 of Sons of Norway will hold its September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The meeting, which will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Lindstrom Community Center, which is located at 13292 Sylvan Avenue in Lindstrom, will include a discussion of the Kensington Runestone.

What happened in America Before Columbus? Kevin Iverson, a native of Douglas County, will relate the story of the discovery and the controversy surrounding the Kensington Runestone at 7 p.m. following the group’s business meeting.

Discovered in 1898 in Douglas County, the runestone is the most controversial Norse related artifact discovered in America.

For over a century, debate has raged whether it is authentic or a hoax. The public is invited to hear about the Kensington Runestone and come to its own conclusion!

