Japan is the latest country to try to increase its involvement with Africa. The effort comes as China continues to grow its influence on the continent. Many top leaders from around the world have made visits to Africa this year. They include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several European diplomats. Experts see the visits by Western leaders as an attempt to oppose China’s power in Africa. They also see them as an attempt to oppose Russia’s influence on the continent.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO