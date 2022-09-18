Read full article on original website
Voice of America
First Public World Database of Fossil Fuels Launches
A database that follows the world’s fossil fuel production, reserves, and release of carbon launched on Monday. The launch comes out at the same time as two important climate talks happening at the international level. One is the climate talks at the United Nation's General Assembly in New York which began on September 13. The other is COP27 in Sharm El Skeikh which begins in November.
Voice of America
US Calls Iranian Demand to End Nuclear Probes 'Unreasonable'
New York — Iran said on Thursday that it saw no point in reviving a 2015 nuclear pact without guarantees the United States would not withdraw again and unless U.N. inspectors closed probes of Tehran's atomic program, a stance a U.S. official rejected as "unreasonable." Signaling failure of attempts...
Putin was 'pushed' into Ukraine war, says Italy's Berlusconi
ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was "pushed" into invading Ukraine and wanted to put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has said, drawing fierce criticism just ahead of Italy's election.
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Voice of America
Ukraine Takes on Urgency at UNGA
United Nations — Russia’s war in Ukraine took on new urgency Wednesday at the gathering of the U.N. General Assembly, following a major escalation from President Vladimir Putin. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia...
Voice of America
Putin Announces Mobilization of Russian Military Reserves
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the partial mobilization of his country’s military reserves in a move that follows Ukrainian gains in a counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine. Putin said in a televised address the mobilization is necessary to protect Russia’s homeland and sovereignty. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 22
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:15 p.m.: NATO on Thursday condemned Moscow's plans to hold referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and called on all states to reject what it called "Russia's blatant attempts at territorial conquest,” Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says
Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
Voice of America
At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats
New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Voice of America
Experts: Putin’s Mobilization Breaks Pact with Russian People
Top US officials are calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to mobilize 300,000 Russian troops to fight in Ukraine a sign of weakness that could increase opposition to the conflict inside his own country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
US Opposes Unilateral Changes in Taiwan Strait Status Quo, Biden Says
State department — The United States seeks peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and continues to "oppose unilateral changes in the status quo by either side,” U.S. President Joe Biden told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday. The remarks were the first in which a sitting U.S....
Voice of America
Rights Group Slams Turkey, EU Over Plastic Recycling Health Risks
Turkey's plastic recycling industry is strongly criticized in a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday. The report highlights health problems for workers and residents and criticizes the European Union, for which Turkey is the main plastics recycler. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
Japan Increases Aid to Africa as China's Influence Continues
Japan is the latest country to try to increase its involvement with Africa. The effort comes as China continues to grow its influence on the continent. Many top leaders from around the world have made visits to Africa this year. They include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several European diplomats. Experts see the visits by Western leaders as an attempt to oppose China’s power in Africa. They also see them as an attempt to oppose Russia’s influence on the continent.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s Mobilization Effort Has Opposition
More than 1,000 people have been arrested during protests in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order. Plus, as the U.N. General Assembly gathered, the Security Council did so as well, focusing on Ukraine.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kyiv Reacts to Moscow’s Mobilization
In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial military mobilization. How did US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy respond? And what implications could there marks have for the war moving forward?
Voice of America
More Than 1,300 Arrests in Russia Mobilization Protests, Monitor Says
Moscow — More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday. The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 cities...
Voice of America
Elon Musk Seeks to Bring Starlink Internet Service to Iran
SpaceX chief Elon Musk says he will seek to bring his Starlink satellite internet service to Iran. The billionaire businessman suggested his plans in a message on Twitter. Earlier this week, Musk announced on the social media service: “Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica.”. After reading...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price discussed protests in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of the country's morality police, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine, in an interview with VOA Persian's State Department correspondent Guita Aryan. This interview has been edited for...
Voice of America
Russia Must Be Punished for Invasion, Ukraine's Zelenskyy Tells UN
United Nations — Ukraine's president demanded Wednesday that Russia be punished for its illegal war against his people, telling world leaders that Moscow will be forced to end the war it started. "A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 15-21, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week. The United States slapped Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to hold referendums on four occupied Ukrainian regions to join Russia, which has been widely seen as a prelude to annexation of those territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined diplomats from other countries to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
