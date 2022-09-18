Read full article on original website
Voice of America
South African Clothing Retailers Reducing Reliance on Chinese Imports
Johannesburg, South Africa — The South African flag is increasingly decorating labels on garments at major retail chains across the country. It’s an effort to bolster the country’s clothing and textile sector. More than half of the textiles sold by South African retailers are imported from abroad,...
Voice of America
First Public World Database of Fossil Fuels Launches
A database that follows the world’s fossil fuel production, reserves, and release of carbon launched on Monday. The launch comes out at the same time as two important climate talks happening at the international level. One is the climate talks at the United Nation's General Assembly in New York which began on September 13. The other is COP27 in Sharm El Skeikh which begins in November.
Voice of America
Japan Increases Aid to Africa as China's Influence Continues
Japan is the latest country to try to increase its involvement with Africa. The effort comes as China continues to grow its influence on the continent. Many top leaders from around the world have made visits to Africa this year. They include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several European diplomats. Experts see the visits by Western leaders as an attempt to oppose China’s power in Africa. They also see them as an attempt to oppose Russia’s influence on the continent.
Voice of America
UK Eases Pressure on Business by Halving Energy Bills This Winter
LONDON — Britain pledged on Wednesday to cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs but adding to the government's fast-rising spending. Wholesale prices for electricity will be capped at about...
Steel makers fear deepening crisis from energy crunch as output halted
GENK, Belgium, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Spiralling energy costs have forced steel makers to cut output across Europe, threatening mass plant shutdowns some warn could be permanent in a sector that employs more than 300,000 and contributes tens of billions of euros to the region's economy.
Voice of America
Rights Group Slams Turkey, EU Over Plastic Recycling Health Risks
Turkey's plastic recycling industry is strongly criticized in a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday. The report highlights health problems for workers and residents and criticizes the European Union, for which Turkey is the main plastics recycler. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Voice of America
Vaccine Group Setting up Plans for Future Pandemics
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, or GAVI, struggled to buy vaccines for needy countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization said it has now set up plans to draw money immediately if it needs to buy vaccines for future pandemics. GAVI Chief Executive Seth Berkley said that, in...
Voice of America
VOA Gets Exclusive Access to Vessel in Odesa Preparing to Export Ukrainian Grain
On Thursday, a ship carrying Ukrainian grain to Afghanistan is scheduled to leave Odesa port. Earlier this week, VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze got exclusive access to the port and a vessel during the process of grain loading. VOA footage by Eugene Shynkar.
Voice of America
Japan to Ease COVID Border Controls to Boost Tourism
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Japan will abolish a series of COVID-19 border restrictions in hopes of reviving its tourism industry. As of Oct. 11, Japan will allow individual visitors to enter the country, reinstate visa waivers and end the cap on daily arrivals. Kishida announced the long-awaited policy shift at a news conference in New York.
Voice of America
Humanitarian Needs Remain Acute for Millions of Pakistani Flood Victims
GENEVA — The United Nations reports millions of Pakistanis remain in dire straits and in need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance as they try to recover from the worst floods to hit the country in a century. Nearly a month after catastrophic floods devastated Pakistan, large parts of the country,...
Analysis: A Meloni election win could shift Europe's balance of power
PARIS/BERLIN/BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's powerhouses will have to tread carefully around Giorgia Meloni if the nationalist candidate's coalition wins Italy's election on Sunday, or risk pushing Rome towards Hungary and Poland, European officials said.
Voice of America
Beijing’s Zero-COVID Policy Draws New Anger After Fatal Bus Crash
Taipei — Commenters in China’s tightly controlled online communities are raising an angry howl at what they see as the latest outrage stemming from President Xi Jinping’s draconian zero-COVID policy. After at least 27 people died when a bus in southwest China’s Guizhou Province crashed while transporting...
Voice of America
UN Urged to Act on China’s Reported Rights Violations in Xinjiang
Washington — On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, rights activists and several Western diplomats attended a meeting to urge the U.N. to take action over China’s reported mistreatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups in Xinjiang. “Discrimination of this kind and...
Voice of America
At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats
New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Voice of America
Russians Rush for Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced
Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be...
EU's von der Leyen delivers veiled warning to Italy's right wing
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned Italy of consequences should it veer away from democratic principles, issuing a barely veiled threat ahead of Sunday's election that a rightist bloc led by Giorgia Meloni is expected to win.
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 15-21, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week. The United States slapped Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to hold referendums on four occupied Ukrainian regions to join Russia, which has been widely seen as a prelude to annexation of those territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined diplomats from other countries to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
Voice of America
Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals
Kenya's wildlife authorities have launched a free mobile phone app that allows users to track sightings of rare mammals to help authorities protect them. The Mammal Atlas Kenya, or Makenya, allows any user who spots a wild mammal to identify it and log the location. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Video by Jimmy Makhulo.
Voice of America
NASA Practices Saving the World
NASA tries to save the world. Plus, the agency inches closer to its next moon mission, and geopolitical rivals unite in space. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Voice of America
Uganda Confirms Seven Ebola Cases So Far, One Death
Kampala — Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola including that of a 24-year-old man who died earlier this week, and an additional seven deaths are being investigated as suspected Ebola cases, a health ministry official said on Thursday. The man who died had developed a high fever, diarrhea...
