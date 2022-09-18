ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Voice of America

South African Clothing Retailers Reducing Reliance on Chinese Imports

Johannesburg, South Africa — The South African flag is increasingly decorating labels on garments at major retail chains across the country. It’s an effort to bolster the country’s clothing and textile sector. More than half of the textiles sold by South African retailers are imported from abroad,...
APPAREL
Voice of America

First Public World Database of Fossil Fuels Launches

A database that follows the world’s fossil fuel production, reserves, and release of carbon launched on Monday. The launch comes out at the same time as two important climate talks happening at the international level. One is the climate talks at the United Nation's General Assembly in New York which began on September 13. The other is COP27 in Sharm El Skeikh which begins in November.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Japan Increases Aid to Africa as China's Influence Continues

Japan is the latest country to try to increase its involvement with Africa. The effort comes as China continues to grow its influence on the continent. Many top leaders from around the world have made visits to Africa this year. They include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several European diplomats. Experts see the visits by Western leaders as an attempt to oppose China’s power in Africa. They also see them as an attempt to oppose Russia’s influence on the continent.
WORLD
Voice of America

UK Eases Pressure on Business by Halving Energy Bills This Winter

LONDON — Britain pledged on Wednesday to cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs but adding to the government's fast-rising spending. Wholesale prices for electricity will be capped at about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Rights Group Slams Turkey, EU Over Plastic Recycling Health Risks

Turkey's plastic recycling industry is strongly criticized in a Human Rights Watch report released Wednesday. The report highlights health problems for workers and residents and criticizes the European Union, for which Turkey is the main plastics recycler. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Vaccine Group Setting up Plans for Future Pandemics

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, or GAVI, struggled to buy vaccines for needy countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization said it has now set up plans to draw money immediately if it needs to buy vaccines for future pandemics. GAVI Chief Executive Seth Berkley said that, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Japan to Ease COVID Border Controls to Boost Tourism

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that Japan will abolish a series of COVID-19 border restrictions in hopes of reviving its tourism industry. As of Oct. 11, Japan will allow individual visitors to enter the country, reinstate visa waivers and end the cap on daily arrivals. Kishida announced the long-awaited policy shift at a news conference in New York.
TRAVEL
Voice of America

Humanitarian Needs Remain Acute for Millions of Pakistani Flood Victims

GENEVA — The United Nations reports millions of Pakistanis remain in dire straits and in need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance as they try to recover from the worst floods to hit the country in a century. Nearly a month after catastrophic floods devastated Pakistan, large parts of the country,...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Beijing’s Zero-COVID Policy Draws New Anger After Fatal Bus Crash

Taipei — Commenters in China’s tightly controlled online communities are raising an angry howl at what they see as the latest outrage stemming from President Xi Jinping’s draconian zero-COVID policy. After at least 27 people died when a bus in southwest China’s Guizhou Province crashed while transporting...
TRAFFIC
Voice of America

UN Urged to Act on China’s Reported Rights Violations in Xinjiang

Washington — On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, rights activists and several Western diplomats attended a meeting to urge the U.N. to take action over China’s reported mistreatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups in Xinjiang. “Discrimination of this kind and...
WORLD
Voice of America

At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats

New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
WORLD
Voice of America

Russians Rush for Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced

Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be...
WORLD
Voice of America

State Department Recap: September 15-21, 2022

State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week. The United States slapped Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to hold referendums on four occupied Ukrainian regions to join Russia, which has been widely seen as a prelude to annexation of those territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined diplomats from other countries to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals

Kenya's wildlife authorities have launched a free mobile phone app that allows users to track sightings of rare mammals to help authorities protect them. The Mammal Atlas Kenya, or Makenya, allows any user who spots a wild mammal to identify it and log the location. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Video by Jimmy Makhulo.
TECHNOLOGY
Voice of America

NASA Practices Saving the World

NASA tries to save the world. Plus, the agency inches closer to its next moon mission, and geopolitical rivals unite in space. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

Uganda Confirms Seven Ebola Cases So Far, One Death

Kampala — Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola including that of a 24-year-old man who died earlier this week, and an additional seven deaths are being investigated as suspected Ebola cases, a health ministry official said on Thursday. The man who died had developed a high fever, diarrhea...
PUBLIC HEALTH

