ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Marlboro blanks Howell - Boys soccer recap

Trevor Barrett scored a first half goal and that was all Marlboro needed as it was able to secure a shutout victory over Howell in Marlboro. Ryan Cohen was credited with the assist on the goal that gave Marlboro (3-2) the lead. Howell (5-2) was strong defensively as well but...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap

Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Paul VI - Girls soccer recap

Ava Palladino scored one goal and dished out an assist as Seneca held on for a 2-1 victory over Paul VI in Seneca. Julia Rath made eight saves for Seneca (3-2) and kept Paul VI (3-2) off the scoreboard in the second half. Mason Laarcamp found the back of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Steinert over Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap

Liam Gardiner, Jake Berish, Matthew Terry, Nelson Guerra and Anthony Durling provided the goals as Steinert won on the road, 5-0, over Hamilton West. Steinert improves to 6-1 while Hamilton West is now 1-6. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro ties Buena - Girls soccer recap

Megan Keating stopped all 10 shots she faced to help Glassboro battle Buena to a 0-0 tie in Buena. Glassboro snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 2-2-1. Buena’s record is 2-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap

Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over Lodi Immaculate - Girls soccer recap

Fiona Helly and Lia Russo finished with one goal and one assist each as Wood-Ridge used a big second half to roll to a 3-0 victory over Lodi Immaculate in Wood-Ridge. The Blue Devils (3-3) scored all three goals in the second half. Isabella Drotos found the back of the net to give Wood-Ridge some insurance.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow and Cliffside Park tie - Girls soccer recap

Sophia Gomez tallied 15 saves for Dwight-Morrow and Kaylyn Benitez made 14 for Cliffside Park as the two teams played to a 3-3 tie in Cliffside Park. Camila Quinchia scored three times to lead Dwight-Morrow (3-2-1) while Sara Gomez recorded two assists. For Cliffside Park (2-2-1), Sarah Zekri-Khanfri netted a...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Heights over Gateway - Boys soccer recap

Jake Silvestri blasted a shot from 25 yards out to break a scoreless tie at the 2:56 mark of overtime and lift Haddon Heights to a 1-0 win over Gateway in Haddon Heights. Sean Fischer stopped two shots to earn the shutout and help Haddon Heights improve to 2-3-1. Colin...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Christian Brothers over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Will Thygeson scored two goals and had an assist as Christian Brothers, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 4-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Dylan Millevoi added a goal and an assist, Logan Szuwalski also scored and Dimitry Corba added two assists as Christian Brothers extended its winning streak to six and improved to 6-1.
MEMPHIS, TN
NJ.com

Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap

Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy