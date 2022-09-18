Fiona Helly and Lia Russo finished with one goal and one assist each as Wood-Ridge used a big second half to roll to a 3-0 victory over Lodi Immaculate in Wood-Ridge. The Blue Devils (3-3) scored all three goals in the second half. Isabella Drotos found the back of the net to give Wood-Ridge some insurance.

LODI, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO