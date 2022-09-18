Read full article on original website
Marlboro blanks Howell - Boys soccer recap
Trevor Barrett scored a first half goal and that was all Marlboro needed as it was able to secure a shutout victory over Howell in Marlboro. Ryan Cohen was credited with the assist on the goal that gave Marlboro (3-2) the lead. Howell (5-2) was strong defensively as well but...
Freehold Township over Middletown North - Boys soccer recap
Jake Visco scored in overtime off an assist from Tyler Santos to lift Freehold Township to a thrilling 1-0 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Freehold Township won its fifth straight game and improved to 5-1.
Kittatinny ties Jefferson - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Templeton scored off an assist from Julia Cucchiara in the second half to help Kittatinny earn a 1-1 tie with Jefferson. Katerina Loncar scored earlier in the second half to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead. Neither team was able to find the net in two overtime periods.
Seneca over Paul VI - Girls soccer recap
Ava Palladino scored one goal and dished out an assist as Seneca held on for a 2-1 victory over Paul VI in Seneca. Julia Rath made eight saves for Seneca (3-2) and kept Paul VI (3-2) off the scoreboard in the second half. Mason Laarcamp found the back of the...
Girls Soccer: DeSimoni keeps Pequannock unbeaten with win over Parsippany
Gianna DeSimoni scored the lone goal in the second half to give Pequannock a 1-0 win over Parsippany in Pequannock. Alex Ortega provided the assist on the goal to keep Pequannock undefeated at 6-0-1. Emma Pieklo made seven saves too for the shutout. Parsippany fell to 4-3 with the defeat.
Russomanno’s hat trick leads Cranford past Summit - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored three goals as Cranford rolled in the second half to a 4-0 victory over Summit in Cranford. Russomanno now has 10 goals on the season. Summit (2-4-1) stayed within range over the first 40 minutes but Cranford (4-2-1) scored three goals in the second half to pull away.
College Achieve Central Charter over Morristown-Beard - Boys soccer recap
Yostin Garcia snapped a 3-3 tie in overtime to lift College Achieve Central Charter to an exciting 4-3 win over Morristown-Beard in Plainfield. John Sic scored and registered two assists, while Jeffrey Arias and Elmer Chiquillo also scored in the victory. College Achieve Central Charter stayed unbeaten at 4-0 and...
Cherry Hill West edges Holy Cross Prep - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Erdman finished a pass from Reilly McGlinn as Cherry Hill West won at home, 1-0, over Holy Cross Prep. Abigail Leporati made six saves for the shutout for Cherry Hill West (4-3), which led 1-0 at halftime. Holy Cross Prep is now 6-1.
Steinert over Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap
Liam Gardiner, Jake Berish, Matthew Terry, Nelson Guerra and Anthony Durling provided the goals as Steinert won on the road, 5-0, over Hamilton West. Steinert improves to 6-1 while Hamilton West is now 1-6.
Glassboro ties Buena - Girls soccer recap
Megan Keating stopped all 10 shots she faced to help Glassboro battle Buena to a 0-0 tie in Buena. Glassboro snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 2-2-1. Buena's record is 2-3-1.
West Morris draws with Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Owen Wormann saved seven shots for West Morris while Kristian Dobbek made five saves for Mount Olive and the game ended in a scoreless tie through two overtimes in Flanders. West Morris is now 2-3-1 while Mount Olive is the same at 2-3-1.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Dillan Sorino netted a pair of goals and Danielle Leber had a goal and two assists to lead Camden Catholic to a 3-1 home win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Caley Maher added an assist and Hailey Luczak made three saves to help Camden Catholic improve to 2-3-1.
Gov. Livingston blanks Randolph - Boys Soccer recap
Gov. Livingston scored both goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Randolph in Randolph. After a slow start, Colin Kesler and Blake Ortiz found the back of the net in the second half for Gov. Livingston (6-0-1). Randolph (2-4-1) was outshot 14-12 in this game but...
Wood-Ridge over Lodi Immaculate - Girls soccer recap
Fiona Helly and Lia Russo finished with one goal and one assist each as Wood-Ridge used a big second half to roll to a 3-0 victory over Lodi Immaculate in Wood-Ridge. The Blue Devils (3-3) scored all three goals in the second half. Isabella Drotos found the back of the net to give Wood-Ridge some insurance.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart shuts down Paramus Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry put in two goals while Caitlin Forshay and Lindsay Probst each added another as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 4-0, over Paramus Catholic. Daniella Osorio dished two assists while Jenna Ghiosay had one for Immaculate Heart (4-1), which led 3-0...
Dwight-Morrow and Cliffside Park tie - Girls soccer recap
Sophia Gomez tallied 15 saves for Dwight-Morrow and Kaylyn Benitez made 14 for Cliffside Park as the two teams played to a 3-3 tie in Cliffside Park. Camila Quinchia scored three times to lead Dwight-Morrow (3-2-1) while Sara Gomez recorded two assists. For Cliffside Park (2-2-1), Sarah Zekri-Khanfri netted a...
Haddon Heights over Gateway - Boys soccer recap
Jake Silvestri blasted a shot from 25 yards out to break a scoreless tie at the 2:56 mark of overtime and lift Haddon Heights to a 1-0 win over Gateway in Haddon Heights. Sean Fischer stopped two shots to earn the shutout and help Haddon Heights improve to 2-3-1. Colin...
No. 7 Christian Brothers over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Will Thygeson scored two goals and had an assist as Christian Brothers, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 4-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Dylan Millevoi added a goal and an assist, Logan Szuwalski also scored and Dimitry Corba added two assists as Christian Brothers extended its winning streak to six and improved to 6-1.
Princeton ties Hopewell Valley - Girls soccer recap
Holly Howes and Alysse Kiesewetter scored second-half goals to help Princeton rally for a 2-2 tie with Hopewell Valley in Princeton. Katie Clarke and Julianna Somers found the back of the net for Hopewell Valley, which built a 2-0 lead but was unable to hold on and had to settle for a tie.
