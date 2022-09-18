Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Australia Prepares for More Rain After La Niña Confirmed
Australia’s government weather agency is predicting unusually heavy rains in the coming months linked to an ocean event. The Bureau of Meteorology said the weather-affecting event known as La Niña is happening for the third straight year and would likely last into next year. La Niña is produced...
Voice of America
Kenya App Allows Users to Help Track Rare Mammals
Kenya's wildlife authorities have launched a free mobile phone app that allows users to track sightings of rare mammals to help authorities protect them. The Mammal Atlas Kenya, or Makenya, allows any user who spots a wild mammal to identify it and log the location. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Video by Jimmy Makhulo.
America’s summer of heat, floods, and climate change: Welcome to the new abnormal
The summer of 2022 started with a historic flood in Montana, brought on by heavy rain and melting snow, that tore up roads and caused large areas of Yellowstone National Park to be evacuated. It ended with a record-breaking heat wave in California and much of the West that pushed the power grid to the […] The post America’s summer of heat, floods, and climate change: Welcome to the new abnormal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0