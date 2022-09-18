ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud is the Odds-On Favorite and Lone Buckeye Among the Top-14 Odds

C.J. Stroud has lived up to the preseason hype so far. Throughout the preseason, C.J. Stroud was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at season's end, just ahead of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won the award last year. A fourth of the way through the regular season, things are going quite well for the Buckeyes, including Ohio State's gunslinger.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Offense Shows How Good It Can Be Going Into Big Ten Play

Ohio State’s offense couldn’t have been much more impressive in its win over Toledo. The Buckeyes dominated by both air and ground against the Rockets, scoring 77 points on 763 yards – the second-highest total in school history. In the process, Ohio State went from being ranked 40th in the country to total offense to leading the entire country in yards per game, while Toledo plummeted from fourth to 80th in total defense.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Tight End Tayvion Galloway Will Visit Ohio State for the Wisconsin Game and Three-star 2024 LB Jasen Kelly Had a Great Visit to OSU

A top 2024 Ohio tight end prospect will be at the Buckeyes’ game this weekend. Four-star LSU commit Tayvion Galloway confirmed to Eleven Warriors this week that he will make the trip to Columbus Saturday for Ohio State's contest with Wisconsin. He is expected to meet with Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson on the visit.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Arkansas State#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Win Over#Buckeyes#Rockets
Eleven Warriors

Quarterback Graham Mertz Central to Badgers Upset Hopes

With the non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, No. 3 Ohio State opens up Big Ten play against the always-physical Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night in the Shoe. Ahead of the league matchup, Ryan Day met with the assembled media on Tuesday to talk all things Badgers. Of course Job One...
MADISON, WI
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Wants The Shoe to Be Loud On Saturday, OSU and Wisconsin Have A History of Entertaining Night Games and C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Frontrunner

Hello, Eleven Warriors readers. Please watch this video of C.J. Stroud explaining his 5-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, which was actually intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. against Toledo. My favorite part of the video is Stroud saying he thought, "Mannnnn, I don't know" right before he threw the football....
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

“This is a Game I've Been Looking Forward to Since High School”:

While in high school, Paris Johnson Jr. remembers all too well watching Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The opponent he associates the most with the Big Ten Championship Game is Wisconsin, a team that has earned Johnson's respect. Johnson will face the Badgers, known for their physicality,...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Four-star Offensive Lineman Donovan Harbour Will Visit Columbus for the Second Time This Month, 2025 OL Liam Vaughan Enjoyed His OSU Visit

An Ohio State 2024 offensive line target will be making his second trip to Columbus this month. Four-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour confirmed to Eleven Warriors he’ll be in attendance on Saturday for the Buckeyes’ matchup with Wisconsin. He previously attended the Notre Dame game on Sept. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Expects "Big Challenge" in Wisconsin Matchup, Reviews Toledo Win And Issues Injury Updates

Ohio State begins its run through a nine-game Big Ten gauntlet in just four days. With Wisconsin waiting in the wings, Ryan Day discussed the forthcoming matchup with the Badgers at his Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Buckeye head coach also discussed the fallout from Saturday's 77-21 win over Toledo and issued injury updates regarding several banged-up Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy