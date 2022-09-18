Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Understands His Team Needs to Be "All In" During Their Matchup With Wisconsin and Is Preaching Hard Work And Toughness In Practice This Week
Before Ohio State opens its Big Ten schedule with Wisconsin on Saturday, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to discuss the Buckeyes' performance against Toledo and preview his team's matchup with the Badgers. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:. Ryan...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Odds-On Favorite and Lone Buckeye Among the Top-14 Odds
C.J. Stroud has lived up to the preseason hype so far. Throughout the preseason, C.J. Stroud was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at season's end, just ahead of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won the award last year. A fourth of the way through the regular season, things are going quite well for the Buckeyes, including Ohio State's gunslinger.
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Offense Shows How Good It Can Be Going Into Big Ten Play
Ohio State’s offense couldn’t have been much more impressive in its win over Toledo. The Buckeyes dominated by both air and ground against the Rockets, scoring 77 points on 763 yards – the second-highest total in school history. In the process, Ohio State went from being ranked 40th in the country to total offense to leading the entire country in yards per game, while Toledo plummeted from fourth to 80th in total defense.
Eleven Warriors
Q&A with Wisconsin Beat Writer Colten Bartholomew As Badgers Look to Snap Eight-Game Losing Streak Against Ohio State
7:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 24. Ahead of Ohio State’s Big Ten opener, we’re checking in with Wisconsin beat writer Colten Bartholomew of the Wisconsin State Journal to get his thoughts on how the Badgers have looked so far this season and what their chances of upsetting the Buckeyes on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.
Eleven Warriors
What Taison Chatman’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Taison Chatman’s relationship with the Ohio State coaching staff began as a sophomore at Totino-Grace High School in Minnesota. But it looked like it might end soon thereafter. The Buckeyes received a commitment from four-star guard prospect George Washington III last November, which was well before Chris Holtmann and...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Tight End Tayvion Galloway Will Visit Ohio State for the Wisconsin Game and Three-star 2024 LB Jasen Kelly Had a Great Visit to OSU
A top 2024 Ohio tight end prospect will be at the Buckeyes’ game this weekend. Four-star LSU commit Tayvion Galloway confirmed to Eleven Warriors this week that he will make the trip to Columbus Saturday for Ohio State's contest with Wisconsin. He is expected to meet with Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson on the visit.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State wasted little time filling the hole left by George Washington III’s decommitment. Just 15 days after the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class reopened his recruitment, Chris Holtmann and company land a commitment from the No. 31 overall prospect and eighth-ranked combo guard in the nation in Taison Chatman.
Eleven Warriors
Quarterback Graham Mertz Central to Badgers Upset Hopes
With the non-conference slate in the rear-view mirror, No. 3 Ohio State opens up Big Ten play against the always-physical Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night in the Shoe. Ahead of the league matchup, Ryan Day met with the assembled media on Tuesday to talk all things Badgers. Of course Job One...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Wants The Shoe to Be Loud On Saturday, OSU and Wisconsin Have A History of Entertaining Night Games and C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Frontrunner
Hello, Eleven Warriors readers. Please watch this video of C.J. Stroud explaining his 5-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming, which was actually intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. against Toledo. My favorite part of the video is Stroud saying he thought, "Mannnnn, I don't know" right before he threw the football....
Eleven Warriors
“This is a Game I've Been Looking Forward to Since High School”:
While in high school, Paris Johnson Jr. remembers all too well watching Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The opponent he associates the most with the Big Ten Championship Game is Wisconsin, a team that has earned Johnson's respect. Johnson will face the Badgers, known for their physicality,...
Eleven Warriors
Unpacking Ohio State's Aerial Bombardment of Toledo and Previewing Saturday's Banger vs. the Badgers
Ohio State finally showed what its offense is fully capable of in last weekend's drubbing of Toledo. The Buckeyes scored more touchdowns (11) than Toledo had allowed its opponents to score points (10) in their two games. Yeah, the home team had a day. This week football beat reporter Garrick...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Offensive Lineman Donovan Harbour Will Visit Columbus for the Second Time This Month, 2025 OL Liam Vaughan Enjoyed His OSU Visit
An Ohio State 2024 offensive line target will be making his second trip to Columbus this month. Four-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour confirmed to Eleven Warriors he’ll be in attendance on Saturday for the Buckeyes’ matchup with Wisconsin. He previously attended the Notre Dame game on Sept. 3.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Expects "Big Challenge" in Wisconsin Matchup, Reviews Toledo Win And Issues Injury Updates
Ohio State begins its run through a nine-game Big Ten gauntlet in just four days. With Wisconsin waiting in the wings, Ryan Day discussed the forthcoming matchup with the Badgers at his Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The Buckeye head coach also discussed the fallout from Saturday's 77-21 win over Toledo and issued injury updates regarding several banged-up Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to Wear All-Black Uniforms for Wisconsin “Black Out” Game at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium will have all-black everything when Wisconsin visits Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State announced Tuesday that the football team will wear its black alternate uniforms against the Badgers in Week 4. The program has also encouraged all fans attending the game to wear black, which will create a “Black Out” environment in the Horseshoe.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
13abc.com
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking. “We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were rushed to the hospital following a shooting that took place at the Bucks Rack City club on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd. in west Toledo overnight. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to a police report, the victims are...
