Ohio State’s offense couldn’t have been much more impressive in its win over Toledo. The Buckeyes dominated by both air and ground against the Rockets, scoring 77 points on 763 yards – the second-highest total in school history. In the process, Ohio State went from being ranked 40th in the country to total offense to leading the entire country in yards per game, while Toledo plummeted from fourth to 80th in total defense.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO