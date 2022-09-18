ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox29.com

Kansas man sentenced to nearly 6 years for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. - A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud after he admitted to running an illegal autopsy scheme. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka, was sentenced on Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
TOPEKA, KS
fox29.com

Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school

ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
Government
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
Eugene, OR
College Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy