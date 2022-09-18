ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.

