Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite Shot in Crossover Premiere
The Law & Order season premiere mega-crossover between Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime saved one of its most shocking moments for the third hour, an hour that focused heavily on Jack and the prosecution team attempting to find a way to take down Sirenko and the person he answers to. Big spoilers from here on out, so you've been warned. Thanks to video from Ava's phone being thrown out of the case, the prosecution's case rested solely on the testimony of Nicole, but before they could move forward her location was attacked by gunmen, and Amanda Rollins ended up being shot and heavily wounded during the firefight.
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop Original Cast Members Reunite With Eddie Murphy for Netflix Sequel
Netflix announced that four original cast members from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop are returning for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot were all a part of the original Beverly Hills Cop, which starred Eddie Murphy as the Detroit cop Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed when production on the fourth movie in the franchise would begin, and now Netflix confirms many fan-favorites will be reprising their roles. The logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being kept under wraps.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 6 Gives Jen Her Comic-Accurate Nickname
We're now two-thirds of the way through the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which has been building upon the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in an epic detail. While weaving in some hilarious and bizarre elements from the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show has managed to work in some key parts of Jen's comic canon — including her most beloved nickname. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Reacher Confirms Season 2 Start Date, New Cast Members
Work is about to begin on the second season of Reacher. One of the most popular shows on Amazon's Prime Video, the Lee Child adaptation has amassed quite a big following since debuting earlier this year. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will adapt a totally different book in the Jack Reacher book series, and that means new characters are on their way. Alan Ritchson is returning as the titular Jack Reacher, but many of the faces around him will be brand new.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu
Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.
ComicBook
NCIS Finally Makes Major Change to Opening Credits After Mark Harmon's Exit
Almost a year after his departure as a series regular, longtime NCIS star Mark Harmon's name has been removed from the opening credits, marking the end of an era for the long-running CBS procedural. Sean Murray, who plays McGee, is now the first cast member featured in the opening montage, supplanting Harmon. For almost 20 years, Mark Harmon was the face of NCIS until last year. In a move that stunned many members of the audience, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs decided it was time to bid a fond farewell to his friends and coworkers, and decided it was time for a change of scenery, informing the team that he would be staying behind in Alaska indefinitely.
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
Brad Pitt picks the men he believes are ‘the most handsome in the world’
Brad Pitt, who is often listed as one of the most handsome men in the world, has named two other stars he believes are worthy of the title.The Bullet Train star, who recently launched his own genderless skincare line, shared his thoughts on who he thinks are the best-looking men, both past and present.In a video posted by US Vogue on Instagram, Pitt, 58, said his picks were the late Paul Newman and his good friend George Clooney.Explaining why his first choice was Newman, who died in 2008 at the age of 83, Pitt said: “You know in the...
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the impending arrival of the heart of spooky season. A new month means new movies and TV shows are preparing to make their way to Netflix, and the streaming service has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to throughout October. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of titles scheduled to arrive on the service over the next few weeks.
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
HBO Announces "Fifty Years Of First" Brand Campaign to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
HBO is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a new brand campaign. Titled "Fifty Years Of Firsts," the campaign is meant to spotlight the premium network's history of breaking new TV ground with films, documentaries, dramas, comedies, news, and sports. While HBO is taking this opportunity to celebrate its past, it's also teasing what's to come in the future. A trailer released with the "Fifty Years Of Firsts" campaign begins with the date and time of November 8, 1972 at 7:30 pm EST, which is when HBO became the first premium network.
ComicBook
Chris Pratt Teases Big News for Terminal List Season 2
Fans of Prime Video's The Terminal List have been eager for an update on a potential second season of the thriller series starring Chris Pratt and now, the star has some promising news. In Wednesday's episode of Danger Close, the podcast hosted by Jack Carr, author of The Terminal List novel, Pratt said that fans have "nothing to worry about" when it comes to more episodes of the series.
Comments / 0