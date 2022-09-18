ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jets locker room goes absolutely wild after thrilling win over Browns

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Jets wasted no time celebrating Sunday after their thrilling 31-30 victory over the Browns in Cleveland.

Moments after the game wrapped, quarterback Joe Flacco embraced head coach Robert Saleh in the locker room before jumping around with his teammates as he smiled from ear-to-ear.

JOE FLACCO BABY pic.twitter.com/p3jfrUWMIn

— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPyZu_0i0jDuWy00
Joe Flacco and Robert Saleh embrace after the Jets’ win over the Browns on Sept. 18, 2022.
Twitter/Jets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfISj_0i0jDuWy00
Joe Flacco smiles as he goes to celebrate the Jets’ win with his teammates on Sept. 18, 2022.
Twitter/Jets

The Jets pulled off an improbable comeback after recording two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter. Flacco found wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown with just 22 seconds to go, and Greg Zuerlein put the game away with an extra point.

Leading up to Sunday’s game in Cleveland, Saleh put the team’s critics on notice , stating he’s “taking receipts” of those mocking the Jets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5u1T_0i0jDuWy00
Jets quarterback Joe Flacco readies to pass the ball against the Browns on Sept. 18, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZx5Q_0i0jDuWy00
Jets coach Robert Saleh speaks to Garrett Wilson during the team’s win over the Browns on Sept. 18, 2022.
Getty Images

“I’m taking receipts, and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when it’s all said and done,” he said Monday.

There’s a good chance Saleh will be in a sharing mood after this.

