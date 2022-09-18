ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles turn triple play in win over Blue Jays

By Max Weisman
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Baltimore Orioles turned their first triple play since 2017 Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays had taken a 1-0 lead in the third inning of Sunday’s game on a Bo Bichette single and were looking to add more with men on first and second with no outs. The Orioles, though, had other plans.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman lined out to Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, who then flipped the ball to second to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out before he could get back to the bag. Orioles second basemen Terrin Vavra then threw to first baseman Jesus Aguilar to get Bichette to end the inning.

🚨 TRIPLE PLAY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IdzMiTg0v7

— MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyfNg_0i0jDteF00
Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar records the last out of a triple play as the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette tries to dive back to first base.
Getty Images

The Orioles would tie the game in the ensuing inning on a Mateo double, which scored Vavra. They would go on to take the lead from Toronto with a three-run ninth inning, before holding on in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-4.

The win pulls Baltimore within 4.5 games of the final wild-card spot in the American League and gives the Yankees some more breathing room over Toronto in the division.

