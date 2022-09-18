Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Red and Black
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State
Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Kent State this weekend with football reporter Jacob Hansen and sports editor Isabella Schreck from Kent State’s student newspaper, The Kent Stater. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity. Meadow Barrow: How are y'all feeling about this weekend's...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Alpha Gamma Delta hosts Mr. Milledge
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the University of Georgia's Alpha Gamma Delta hosted the annual Mr. Milledge pageant at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia. The fundraiser event raised approximately $15,000 for the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation to fight food insecurity and hunger. Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that
There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
Red and Black
The trio: Georgia soccer graduates making most of final season
In 2018, the University of Georgia soccer team added 11 freshmen. From as far as New Jersey and Texas or as close as Atlanta, each player came to compete for Georgia soccer. Today, only three of those players remain. Graduates Dani Murguia, Abby Boyan and Cecily Stoute have stuck around for a fifth season with the Bulldogs.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Red and Black
Bulldogs block out noise, keep focus on the field
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and wide receiver Kearis Jackson spoke to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following practice. Here are some key takeaways. Days after Georgia defeated South Carolina 48-7 in an impressive road showing, the Bulldogs remain adamant on blocking out the hype surrounding this team. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
Red and Black
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
Red and Black
Smart gives health updates on Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell
On Monday, Sept. 19, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media along with safety Christopher Smith, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Amarius Mims. Here are some of the key takeaways from the session. Blocking on the edge. Smart has praised the perimeter blocking of the Bulldogs’...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 12 - Sept. 19
♦ Dairy Queen of Covington, 3125 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 13; Routine; 91/A.
Missing Georgia mother’s body found burned after she sent daughter money, message
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia mother’s body was found in Habersham County burned and naked after she reportedly had sent her daughter money and left her a message saying, “they won’t let me go,” officials say. According to WSB-TV, Deborah Todd Collier, 59,...
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
Red and Black
Tweed Recording: Athens’ stepping stone into the music industry
What started as an in-home recording studio in Mississippi is now a major audio recording school, giving students in Athens preparation in all areas of sound engineering. With a career that began as recording throughout the day in his own home and working in a pizza kitchen at night, Andrew Ratcliffe, CEO of Tweed Recording Audio Production School, is a self-taught recording artist and instructor. Ratcliffe found much success in his in-home recording studio where other musicians began to utilize his space and equipment.
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Cleveland Samuel Hamilton late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of September, 2022 Name: Lintibell Hamilton, c/o Broel Law, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 908-81632 9/21 28 10/5 12 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms. In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.
Comments / 0