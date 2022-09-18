Seeing the Pink Lady cruise ship in this photo brings me back to a very memorable day from my youth that took place on one of these tour boats in Boothbay Harbor some 50 years ago. Towards the end of a three-hour Kennebec River cruise, I had to use the bathroom that was below deck. Long story short, I accidentally locked myself in the bathroom and couldn’t get out, so they had to stop the boat. The captain had to go outside, open up one of the portholes, and stick his head inside to tell me how to unlock the door. I still remember the cheers of the other passengers as I exited the bathroom. — Steve Yenco, Lisbon Falls, Maine.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO