ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Does Alabama’s offense need more tempo to overcome inconsistency?

When Devyn McCormick punted the ball to the Alabama 7-yard-line. with 1:57 left til halftime, Terry Bowden knew ULM was about to get the Crimson Tide’s “best offense.”. Bowden understood his team was unmatched before Louisiana-Monroe entered Bryant-Denny Stadium. But the second frame was an impressive show of competitiveness. His Warhawks actually outscored the Tide for 13 minutes in the quarter, forcing Bryce Young’s first interception of the year and stalling the offense of the No. 2 team in the country. The Tide had gained one yard in its prior eight plays.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Tide WR calls Alabama football’s offense ‘basic’, like watching ‘paint dry’

The CrimsonTide’s offense isn’t doing much to impress former #Alabama wide receiver Mike McCoy so far this season… Do you agree with his assessment? Click the link in our bio 🔗 to watch the full episode of this week’s “Head to Head” 🗣 for more from Mike and @laurensisler on AlabamaFootball’s week 4 matchup with Vanderbilt. #rolltide #rtr #bamavsvandy #alabamacrimsontide #hottakes #bama #alabama #basic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Utah State
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star makes eye-popping reception for Steelers

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens caught one pass in each of his first two NFL games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Hoover High School standout equaled his career reception total in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and his second catch was one for the highlight reel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Russian release, mauling deaths, Superfund plan: Down in Alabama

Two Alabama men released from Russian custody. More charges in a dog-mauling case. A potential plan for polluted neighborhoods in North Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham

Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
AL.com

Archibald: That thing about murders we don’t talk about

This is an opinion column. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
196K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy