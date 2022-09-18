Read full article on original website
Does Alabama’s offense need more tempo to overcome inconsistency?
When Devyn McCormick punted the ball to the Alabama 7-yard-line. with 1:57 left til halftime, Terry Bowden knew ULM was about to get the Crimson Tide’s “best offense.”. Bowden understood his team was unmatched before Louisiana-Monroe entered Bryant-Denny Stadium. But the second frame was an impressive show of competitiveness. His Warhawks actually outscored the Tide for 13 minutes in the quarter, forcing Bryce Young’s first interception of the year and stalling the offense of the No. 2 team in the country. The Tide had gained one yard in its prior eight plays.
Former Tide WR calls Alabama football’s offense ‘basic’, like watching ‘paint dry’
The CrimsonTide’s offense isn’t doing much to impress former #Alabama wide receiver Mike McCoy so far this season… Do you agree with his assessment? Click the link in our bio 🔗 to watch the full episode of this week’s “Head to Head” 🗣 for more from Mike and @laurensisler on AlabamaFootball’s week 4 matchup with Vanderbilt. #rolltide #rtr #bamavsvandy #alabamacrimsontide #hottakes #bama #alabama #basic.
Nick Saban quotes Kobe Bryant, reveals a rule for his DBs on ‘Hey Coach’
It’s time for Southeastern Conference play in Tuscaloosa. Alabama (3-0) hosts Vanderbilt (3-1) in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Head coach Nick Saban broke down the matchup and answered questions during his weekly appearance on ‘Hey Coach.’. Saban’s reference of Kobe Bryant’s visit to Alabama was a particular highlight. Here were...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Former Alabama prep star makes eye-popping reception for Steelers
Rookie wide receiver George Pickens caught one pass in each of his first two NFL games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Hoover High School standout equaled his career reception total in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and his second catch was one for the highlight reel.
Russian release, mauling deaths, Superfund plan: Down in Alabama
Two Alabama men released from Russian custody. More charges in a dog-mauling case. A potential plan for polluted neighborhoods in North Birmingham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Peyton Floyd’s 5 touchdown passes power Hewitt-Trussville past Huffman
Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd threw five touchdown passes in the first half as the Class 7A sixth-ranked Huskies cruised to a 49-8 victory over Huffman on Thursday at Viking Stadium. Hewitt-Trussville (4-2) scored on all seven possessions in the first half and did not run a single play inside its...
Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham
Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
‘I just don’t understand’: Condemned Alabama inmate Alan Eugene Miller’s victims described as loving, hardworking
Soon after three men were gunned down at their workplaces on Aug. 5, 1999 in Shelby County, a friend of one slain man summed up the situation: “There will probably never be any sense made of this ... There never is.”. The men died after Alan Eugene Miller opened...
Alabama halts execution of Alan Eugene Miller, citing time constraints and vein access
Alan Eugene Miller was set to be executed Thursday night by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead in Shelby County. But it was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire. The execution...
It’s the first day of fall 2022: Fall equinox is tonight
It’s not going to feel like it, but today marks the first day of fall 2022. The autumn equinox is tonight. It marks the start of astronomical fall -- and the official start of fall for many. (Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.) The equinox will happen today, Sept....
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
Warrior Met Coal strike drags on after 16 months: No easy path forward, experts say
It’s been 540 days since union members at Warrior Met Coal’s Brookwood mines went on strike. While the ongoing Tuscaloosa County work stoppage is believed to be the longest strike in Alabama history, the question of when it may finally end continues to remain murky. And historians of...
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
In her debut book of poetry, Alabama writer Tania Russell unpacks the adultification of Black girls
Page nine of Tania Russell’s poetry book “be gentle with Black girls” has the definition of the word “fast”: a girl who is perceived to be engaged in any sexual activities or behaviors. She puts that definition into context with a poem:. “Look at her...
12 pumpkin spice products we’re ready to try in 2022
Fall has officially arrived, and we’re ready to celebrate. The autumn equinox is here -- Sept. 22, 2022 -- and that means it’s time to indulge in some of the pumpkin spice products we’ve seen on the shelves at grocery stores, drug stores and the like. If...
Archibald: That thing about murders we don’t talk about
This is an opinion column. We talk a lot about murder. We don’t talk about it well. We mourn the dead – when it suits – and punish killers to ease our minds, if not our souls. In particularly dangerous years, such as this one in Birmingham, we wring our hands and act as if violence is new, as if the world is going quite rapidly to hell, as if the good old days were divine, and did not pave this path to perdition.
Furnace Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, parking, other info for Alabama music festival
Furnace Fest 2022? Fans of heavy rock, thrash, punk and metal will descend on a familiar site in Birmingham this weekend, primed for three days of hardcore entertainment. Here’s what you need to know if you go. WHEN. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. WHERE. Sloss Furnaces, 20 32nd St. North, Birmingham....
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin on what public transit should be: ‘embrace’ it
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said this morning that the new Birmingham Xpress bus line, an express route between the CrossPlex and Woodlawn High School that started today, marks a transformative moment for public transit in the city. “Today marks a major step in public transportation for the City of Birmingham,”...
Man found slain on front porch in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
An investigation is underway after a man was found slain on the front porch of a Birmingham house. Birmingham police identified the victim as Curtis Alvin Ware. He was 66. The discovery was made just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Inglenook community. Police arriving on the scene...
