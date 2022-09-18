ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington State
Washington, DC
NBC Sports

Sirianni has a critical message to his players after 2-0 start

Just like that, the Eagles are everybody’s favorite team. A commanding win over the Vikings on the heels of an opening-day victory in Detroit has the Eagles 2-0 and ranked third or fourth in the NFL by USA Today, The Athletic, Fox Sports, NFL.com and the Sporting News, and either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the NFC (behind Tampa Bay).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers

The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Former teammate calls out Brett Favre’s involvement in alleged welfare fraud

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been mired for months in a welfare-funds controversy in his home state of Mississippi. Whether the situation has received sufficient attention elsewhere is a matter for fair debate; we’ve covered it extensively here. And we will continue to do so. Here’s an interesting...
NFL
Carson Wentz
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Why Aiyuk says 49ers' QB storyline is non-issue in locker room

SANTA CLARA -- There has been nonstop media discussion regarding the 49ers’ Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback situation since the beginning of the NFL offseason, but Brandon Aiyuk claims those are only big storylines to those outside team headquarters. The 49ers' wide receiver spoke to NBC Sports Bay...
NFL
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field

No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots sign tight end, release another from practice squad

The New England Patriots made a practice squad tight end swap on Tuesday. Scotty Washington was signed to the practice squad and Jalen Wydermyer was released, the team announced. Wydermyer had joined New England on Aug. 18 as a rookie free agent out of Texas A&M. Washington, 25, originally was...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers work out five quarterbacks

With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
NFL
NBC Sports

Buccaneers to sign Cole Beasley

The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers bring back Coleman, promote Mack in series of roster moves

Veteran running back Tevin Coleman, who formed a potent duo with Raheem Mostert during the team’s 2019 postseason run, is back with the 49ers. The 49ers on Wednesday signed Coleman to a spot on the team’s practice squad after Elijah Mitchell and rookie Ty Davis-Price were sidelined with injuries in the first two games of the season.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Marlon Mack to 53-player roster

The 49ers are signing running back Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced. San Francisco is running short on healthy backs. Elijah Mitchell went on injured reserve last week after spraining his medial collateral ligament. He is expected to miss two months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
NFL
NBC Sports

La’el Collins not practicing with Bengals

The Bengals badly need to cut down on the sacks, but this week they may need to do it without offensive tackle La'el Collins. Collins is not on the practice field today, for the second consecutive day, after suffering a back injury on Sunday. With Collins missing his second straight...
CINCINNATI, OH

