Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Daniels “exceeded expectations” in first three games

Graham Harrell knew he was getting a smart player, but JT Daniels is still impressing the OC. WVU’s coaching staff is quite happy with its new quarterback. JT Daniels continued his strong start as a Mountaineer in WVU’s passer, tossing for 174 yards and a touchdown in just under two quarters against Towson. That brings his season total up to 743 yards and six touchdowns.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Keys to the Game: WVU must establish ground game vs. VT

Depending on where you live in the state, the West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game may be bigger for you than the backyard brawl. No matter where it ranks for you, I’m all about these games being on the Mountaineers’ schedule. For one reason, the atmosphere. After what...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Vote for your week three Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

West Virginia landed its first victory of the season on Saturday after smashing Towson 65-7 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Plenty of Mountaineers got to show out in the win as Neal Brown dug through his sideline to give his players some snaps. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
WBOY

Craig Carey named interim Head Coach at IUP

The Carey legacy lives on. Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Craig Carey was named its women’s basketball interim head coach. He replaces Tom McConnell, the winningest coach in IUP history. McConnell retired in July. “I’m extremely excited and humbled to lead the IUP women’s basketball program,” Carey...
INDIANA, PA
WBOY

WVU women’s soccer opens Big 12 slate on the road

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic trials

 Gov. Justice today announced that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.   “The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to offer,” said Gov. Justice. “Hosting this event would be a tremendous honor for our great […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mon County circuit judge announces retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man dies in Doddridge County crash

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
WELLSBURG, WV
WDTV

Porch pirates prowling Mon County neighborhoods

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Porch pirates continue to be a problem in Monongalia County. Several people have been caught on camera apparently stealing packages from porches from neighborhoods across the county. The Department shared the pictures online with several people chiming in saying it’s been happening near them too.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

