Read full article on original website
Related
Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers
The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
NBC Sports
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field
No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
NBC Sports
Sirianni has a critical message to his players after 2-0 start
Just like that, the Eagles are everybody’s favorite team. A commanding win over the Vikings on the heels of an opening-day victory in Detroit has the Eagles 2-0 and ranked third or fourth in the NFL by USA Today, The Athletic, Fox Sports, NFL.com and the Sporting News, and either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the NFC (behind Tampa Bay).
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NBC Sports
How Jonathan Gannon handled the haters
“Fire Gannon” isn’t trending this week, but it sure was last week. And it tends to every time the Eagles have a bad game defensively. After the way the defense played in Detroit, it was certainly understandable. The Eagles opened the season by nearly blowing a 17-point lead...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera on defensive personnel changes: We’re not there yet
With the exception of a Week 18 victory over the lowly Giants, Washington’s defense did not perform well down the stretch in 2021. And the club is not off to a particularly hot start in 2022 either. Though the Commanders defeated the Jaguars in Week One, they gave up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
La’el Collins not practicing with Bengals
The Bengals badly need to cut down on the sacks, but this week they may need to do it without offensive tackle La'el Collins. Collins is not on the practice field today, for the second consecutive day, after suffering a back injury on Sunday. With Collins missing his second straight...
NBC Sports
Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz
The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
NBC Sports
Eagles show off balance that makes passing attack so dangerous
Eagles offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Steichen has a lot on his plate. In a way, A.J. Brown feels for him. “I think the toughest job is on the OC, Shane (Steichen),” Brown said, “because he gotta call up plays for everybody and try to get everybody involved. He has a tough job.”
The best Ravens fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens fell victim to a furious rally from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and ended up shockingly losing a game in which they led by three touchdowns with just over 12 minutes left by a score of 42-38. Still, it’s clear that the Ravens are in a good spot, and their offense is as lethal as ever, even with the stunning defeat at the front of Baltimore’s mind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3 Cut List: Here are the players you can drop for waiver-wire adds
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered with the players here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
NBC Sports
Young: Shanahan culpable for Lance injury is 'goofball question'
With Trey Lance set to miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season after breaking his ankle, opinions have been flying about whether 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan shoulders any blame because of the play call on which Lance got hurt on. While there are many that place blame on Shanahan...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
Comments / 0