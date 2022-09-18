Read full article on original website
15 candid photos of King Charles III that show a different side of the monarch
Some of the best royal photos are unplanned. Candid photos show King Charles III wearing balloon hats, drinking beer, and laughing with his family.
Rees-Mogg: ‘Britain must get every cubic inch of gas out of North Sea’
Jacob Rees-Mogg has told staff Britain “must get every cubic inch of gas out of the North Sea”, a leaked video shows. Critics have accused the business secretary of “putting his ideology before the climate” and “greenwashing fossil fuels” by prioritising gas over renewables.
