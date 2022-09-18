Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references Tony Romo departure
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Totals 46 yards in loss
Claypool secured three of six targets for 35 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. Claypool tied for third in receptions for the Steelers on the night and also drew the third-most targets. The athletic third-year wideout's yardage tally, modest as it was, was a new season high, and he's now logged six targets apiece in each of the first three games. The 24-year-old is averaging only 7.2 yards per reception, however, a far cry from the 14.0-plus yards per catch he's tallied in his first two seasons. Claypool will aim to build on his overall numbers in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
CBS Sports
Why the Steelers haven't turned to Kenny Pickett yet and what the rookie QB can bring to Pittsburgh's offense
Not even two games into Mitch Trubisky's tenure as the Steelers' starting quarterback, Pittsburgh faithful began raining chants for Kenny Pickett upon Acrisure Stadium. Big-name predecessor Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Trubisky deserves the boos, and coach Mike Tomlin is "exercising appropriate patience" with his current starter. But why, you ask? Why, after making such a premium investment in Pickett, are the Steelers still committed to the Trubisky experiment entering Week 3?
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Contract restructured
Cooks agreed to restructure his contract Tuesday, converting roughly $831,111 of his base salary into a signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The transaction creates $554,000 in cap space for the Texans. Cooks has drawn double-digit targets in each of the first two weeks of the 2022 season, proving that he remains Davis Mills' go-to wideout. The 28-year-old will get another chance to produce, and potentially score his first touchdown of the year, in Chicago on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas star QB to travel, dress for Week 4 game at Texas tech
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be in uniform for the No. 22 Longhorns this week as they travel to face Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener for both teams, coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. Ewers' return to uniform comes two weeks after suffered an SC joint sprain in a loss against No. 2 Alabama, but Sarkisian did not reveal whether the redshirt freshman will be ready to start against the Red Raiders.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sidelined with back injury
Stout was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Stout was hit hard during Wednesday's relief appearance against the Yankees, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning. It's possible that the southpaw's back injury contributed to his struggles, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the year after landing on the IL. Over 20 relief appearances between the Cubs and Pirates this year, Stout posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.
CBS Sports
49ers unique contract with Jimmy Garoppolo will allow the QB to earn millions in bonus money this year
With Trey Lance officially done for the season, that means Jimmy Garoppolo will be taking over as the 49ers starting quarterback for the rest of the year and thanks to the revised deal he signed with the team in August, Garoppolo will almost certainly end up making millions of dollars in bonus money over the next few months.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Brandin Cooks ready to get hot
So many injuries and so many questions for Week 3. Among the prominent wideouts who are injured and might be sidelined are Jerry Jeudy, Michael Pittman, Gabe Davis, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Rondale Moore and more. That doesn't even account for Mike Evans, who'll be sitting out a suspension. Fantasy managers will still have plenty of options, but coming up with the best ones is another matter.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Still on bench Thursday
Chavis isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis has gone 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over the last four games, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Zack Collins is starting at first base and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Undergoes successful surgery
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday "everybody sounds pleased" in regards to Adams' recent knee surgery, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll added that the safety, who has already been ruled out for the season, is going to be away from the team for the early part of his recovery from the torn quadriceps tendon in his left knee, which he sustained during the team's season-opening win over the Broncos. The procedure was Adams' fourth since he joined the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 campaign, and he'll only play 25 games through his first three seasons with the team. When Adams was placed on injured reserve last week, Seattle signed defensive back Teez Tabor off Atlanta's practice squad to fill the empty roster spot, but Josh Jones has taken over as the starting safety next to Quandre Diggs.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Dealing with illness
Parsons will not practice Thursday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons is dealing with a cold, so it seems like the star linebacker could still have a chance to suit up versus the Giants on Monday. The 2021 first-round pick has four sacks through two games, and it would be a huge blow to Dallas' defense if he were to sit out Week 3.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury
Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyus Bowser: Could be back sooner than later
The Ravens coaching staff believes that Bowser (Achilles) will be available to play shortly after returning from the PUP list following Week 4, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Bowser has been recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last year's regular-season finale, leading to his placement on Baltimore's PUP...
CBS Sports
Week 3 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1
The Miami Dolphins will try to build on their shocking win over Baltimore when they host Buffalo during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Miami rallied from a 35-14 deficit to pull off a stunning 42-38 win against the Ravens in Week 2, improving to 2-0 on the season. The Dolphins are 4.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Other Week 3 NFL spreads include Tampa Bay as a 3-point favorite against Green Bay and Arizona as a 4-point underdog to the Rams. Which Week 3 NFL lines should you target with your Week 3 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
