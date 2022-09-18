Read full article on original website
Related
Why are Industry and The Bear TV’s most tense dramas?
Autumn should be a time for cosiness (exorbitant energy prices notwithstanding) and comfort. This year, though, our sadistic TV overlords have decided to make us feel anything but comfortable, dropping two terrific shows into the schedules that are almost ulcer-inducing in their tension. First up: series two of Industry (Tuesday,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0