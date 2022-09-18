Read full article on original website
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
This Weekend Marks One Year Since Fatal Shooting on Pullman's College Hill, PPD Investigation Nearing Completion
PULLMAN - This weekend marks one year since the fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill that killed 23-year-old Liban Barre. The Pullman man was killed by gunfire during the early morning hours of September 25th. The shooting occurred near a large College Hill party. Former Washington State University football player Brandon Gray was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, September 18, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, September 18, 2022. ex-boyfriend continually calls and bothers comps manager and friends. He was doing this yesterday morning. Comp is frustrated due to him having a CPOR against her, and making reports of violations, but he's behaving this way and harassing her and her contacts.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
2022 Colfax Fly-In Scheduled for September 24
COLFAX - On Saturday, September 24, 2022, bring the family out for the 2022 Colfax Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast at 707 Flight Line Drive in Colfax, WA. The family-friendly event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Classic, Military, Airshow and Antique aircrafts are expected to be on display along with some...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
Pullman City Crews Restoring Water to Residents After Break in Water Main
City crews have restored water service. Water pressure should soon return to homes and businesses, and discolored water should work its way out of the system. As a precaution, city officials are advising residents to boil water until at least Tuesday, September 20. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking.
Colfax PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Subjects From Theft Investigation At Rosauers
The Colfax Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two people from a theft investigation at Rosauers. The shoplifting occurred on Tuesday at the grocery store in Colfax. Anyone with information about the pair is asked to contact the CPD at 509-397-4615.
29-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection to Burglary in Fenn, ID
FENN, ID - On Thursday, September 15, 29-year-old Jacob Frei was arrested in connection to a burglary in Fenn, ID that was reported approximately two weeks prior. Idaho County deputies took the initial burglary report in Fenn, ID on August 29, 2022, however, were unable to locate the suspect, who was identified as Frei.
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
Next Oversized Windmill Load Leaving Lewiston for Canada Tuesday Night
LEWISTON - The next load of oversized windmill blades will depart from the Port of Lewiston Tuesday night, September 20, at 7:30 p.m. The loads will travel north on US95 from Lewiston - ultimately headed to southern Alberta, Canada. The first load carrying oversized windmill blades left the Port of...
Clarkston Man Arrested Earlier This Summer for Threats of Mass Murder in Asotin County Pleads Not Guilty
ASOTIN COUNTY - A 36-year-old Clarkston man who was taken into custody earlier this summer after making threats about mass murder and "shooting up" an elementary school in Asotin County has pleaded not guilty. Trevor Lunney entered his not guilty plea during a hearing on September 12, according to court...
Pullman contractor fined for illegally filling well with debris
PULLMAN, Wash. – A Pullman contractor is facing penalties for illegally altering and filling a homeowner’s well with debris from a razed house. The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and its owner, Kirby Dailey, $10,000 for improperly decommissioning the well and doing so without a license.
Orofino Chief of Police Jeff Wilson to Retire at End of September
OROFINO - On Friday, September 30, the Orofino Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate and congratulate Chief of Police Jeff Wilson as he heads into retirement. Wilson has been the Police Chief of Orofino for 15 years and has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years including spending time with the Lewiston Police in the 1990's.
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Fire Activity on Steady Decline Across Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Fire activity and perimeter growth has been slowly decreasing on wildfires burning on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests recently, a trend that is expected to continue with local weather forecasts calling for more precipitation this week. All of the latest information on fires currently burning on the Nez...
Public Health Advisory Issued for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County Due to Presence of Harmful Algal Bloom
LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho North Central District of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Spring Valley Reservoir in Latah County due to the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal bloom. The advisory issued by public health officials was in cooperation with the Idaho Department of...
Orofino Police Department to Host Open House for New Building
OROFINO - On Friday, September 23, 2022, the Orofino Police Department will host an open house for its new building, located at 1075 Michigan Ave in Orofino, ID. The open house will be held from noon - 3:00 p.m., and provide citizens the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the new space.
As State Average Drops, gas Prices in Lewiston Area Jump 18 Cents in Last Week
LEWISTON - According to AAA on Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dipped nationally by about 4 cents from a week ago to $3.67 a gallon. In Idaho, the average price dropped about 6 cents over the last week to $4.40 a gallon. But in Lewiston, the average jumped 18 cents over the same time period.
