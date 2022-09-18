ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Big Country News

This Weekend Marks One Year Since Fatal Shooting on Pullman's College Hill, PPD Investigation Nearing Completion

PULLMAN - This weekend marks one year since the fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill that killed 23-year-old Liban Barre. The Pullman man was killed by gunfire during the early morning hours of September 25th. The shooting occurred near a large College Hill party. Former Washington State University football player Brandon Gray was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, September 18, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, September 18, 2022. ex-boyfriend continually calls and bothers comps manager and friends. He was doing this yesterday morning. Comp is frustrated due to him having a CPOR against her, and making reports of violations, but he's behaving this way and harassing her and her contacts.
LEWISTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Clarkston, WA
Clarkston, WA
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

2022 Colfax Fly-In Scheduled for September 24

COLFAX - On Saturday, September 24, 2022, bring the family out for the 2022 Colfax Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast at 707 Flight Line Drive in Colfax, WA. The family-friendly event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Classic, Military, Airshow and Antique aircrafts are expected to be on display along with some...
COLFAX, WA
Big Country News

29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man

LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
BOVILL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Street#Accident
Big Country News

29-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection to Burglary in Fenn, ID

FENN, ID - On Thursday, September 15, 29-year-old Jacob Frei was arrested in connection to a burglary in Fenn, ID that was reported approximately two weeks prior. Idaho County deputies took the initial burglary report in Fenn, ID on August 29, 2022, however, were unable to locate the suspect, who was identified as Frei.
FENN, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms

COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
COLFAX, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Country News

Orofino Chief of Police Jeff Wilson to Retire at End of September

OROFINO - On Friday, September 30, the Orofino Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate and congratulate Chief of Police Jeff Wilson as he heads into retirement. Wilson has been the Police Chief of Orofino for 15 years and has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years including spending time with the Lewiston Police in the 1990's.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy