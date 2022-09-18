When the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced at 6:30pm on 8 September, I had a sinking feeling. I knew that, as someone who believes that the UK would be better off without a constitutional monarchy, I’d be biting my tongue for at least 10 days to come. What I didn’t foresee was the scale of performative grief and the concerning suppression of republican views that would follow.We can all feel empathy for the royal family and for people who knew the Queen – they have lost someone they loved. For many, the Queen was a symbol of...

U.K. ・ 19 MINUTES AGO