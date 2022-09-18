On Saturday, USC Football travels up to Corvallis, Oregon for a matchup vs. Oregon State. If you’re not sure of how to watch/listen to the game, we’ve got you covered. If you are like me and your television provider does not carry Pac 12 Network, here’s a handy guide on how to watch the channel without cable. The best options are Vidgo, Sling TV, and FuboTV—which offers a one-week free trial.

