‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – She told police she remembered people yelling that she was dragging a scooter behind her car. She remembered police arriving at the scene. But 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, court documents said, initially told police she had no recollection of what caused damage to her car, a claim refuted by a passenger she’d decided […]
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified police of what appeared to be […]
Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
wbiw.com
Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty’s Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash
A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have now died from injuries they suffered in a wrong-way crash on I-465 following a police pursuit.
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
wrtv.com
Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
ISP: Teens arrested after being clocked going 111 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake guns in vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Jackson County Wednesday morning after Indiana State Police reportedly caught them going more than 110 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake firearms in the vehicle. Around 10 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Acura on I-65 South near the Seymour exit. State Police say the […]
WISH-TV
Bloomington Police: 20-year-old man on electric scooter dies from fatal hit-and-run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man riding an electric scooter has died from a fatal hit-and run early Sunday morning, according to the Bloomington Police Department. At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Bloomington police responded to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street in reference to a crash with injury, police said.
WLKY.com
Teens arrested in Seymour after driving 111 mph, police say
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Seymour on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Indiana State Police said they stopped a car driving 111 mph in a 70 mph zone around 10 a.m. When they investigated the incident further, police said they found the driver had an alcoholic beverage and a "look-a-like" marijuana substance.
Police chase leads to wrong-way crash killing one, injuring children
One person died and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit on Saturday.
Police: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen truck was driven into a home on Indy’s south east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police noticed the truck of a man in his 20’s with six active warrants, including auto theft, cocaine, possession […]
WISH-TV
53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Local law enforcement worked for several hours yesterday to apprehend an armed man who went into a storm drain
Local law enforcement worked together for several hours yesterday to apprehend an armed man who went into a storm drain near 1st and Walnut. Police were alerted to the situation at 12:30 yesterday afternoon. City utilities employees were also called to the scene and a safety alert was issued for the IU campus.
IU student riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested for OWI
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a 22-year-old woman Sunday morning after she allegedly hit and killed an Indiana University student riding an electric scooter. The student who died was identified as Nathaniel Stratton, 20, of Miromar Lakes, FL. The Monroe County Coroner said an autopsy will be conducted...
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
