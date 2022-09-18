ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified police of what appeared to be […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
truecrimedaily

Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Accidents
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty’s Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Accident#Mercedes Benz#Lincoln Street#Wthr
wrtv.com

Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
WLKY.com

Teens arrested in Seymour after driving 111 mph, police say

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Seymour on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Indiana State Police said they stopped a car driving 111 mph in a 70 mph zone around 10 a.m. When they investigated the incident further, police said they found the driver had an alcoholic beverage and a "look-a-like" marijuana substance.
SEYMOUR, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said one vehicle struck the guardrail on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy