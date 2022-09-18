Read full article on original website
Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Daniel Cure
Teenager Daniel Cure was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, in Wichita. The 17-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here or with NCMEC by clicking here.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
Police: Man approached children walking to and from school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Recently, investigators with the Wichita Police Department Missing and Exploited Child Unit were made aware of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults attempting to contact young people as they were walking to or from school, according to a media release from police. Just after 7a.m....
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
classiccountry1070.com
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
KWCH.com
11-year-old injured in collision in crosswalk in NW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:30 a.m. Police now say it was an 11-year-old who was struck while crossing a crosswalk on a bike near Central and Tyler Tuesday morning. The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver struck the pedestrian while driving east on Central....
Customs and Border Patrol warns of telephone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is warning about a telephone scam where someone is impersonating their agents. The calls have been reported across the country, including by a viewer of KSN who reached out and wanted to warn others. The agency has received numerous calls reporting the scam, which usually […]
NewsCow
Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Tips To Find Who Burglarized AC Public Works Shop
Ark City Police are asking for the public’s help to determine who burglarized the Ark City Public Works Shop this summer. It’s the September Crime Stoppers Crime of the month. On July 25, at 7:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1407 W. Madison Avenue in Arkansas City, for...
Hutch Fire works mobile home fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward. The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. […]
kfdi.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
classiccountry1070.com
Augusta man found dead in southeast Kansas
Officials in Montgomery County are investigating the death of an Augusta man. 22-year-old Jeremy Cox was reported missing on September 17th after setting out on a walking trail in Elk City. After a search, deputies found him near the trail path but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul...
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
Woman killed in Sedgwick Co. Crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning. Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgwick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday. The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a […]
Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
