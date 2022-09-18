Read full article on original website
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior at the school, was described as the “sweetest person" by those who knew her A Louisiana State University student was killed after being shot in her car early Friday morning. Allison Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times. She was discovered in her car around 2:20 a.m. just miles away from the Baton Rouge campus, per The Advocate. RELATED: Husband Goes into Wife's Workplace to Murder Her Before Turning Gun on Himself: 'Incredible Mother' Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared a statement...
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport
Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination
Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
Louisiana boater shoots at Coast Guard helicopter responding to distress call
A boater was arrested on Friday for allegedly firing a weapon at a Coast Guard helicopter that was responding to a distress call it received on Thursday, officials reported.
Victim identified in deadly dealership shooting; suspect in custody
The shooting happened after a fight between two employees at the dealership. The victim later died. The supsect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
Woman Has to Travel From Louisiana to New York to Get Abortion
Louisiana woman Nancy Davis, 36, was about 10 weeks pregnant when she went to the Woman’s Hospital to have her initial ultrasound. This ultrasound revealed that she was carrying a baby that suffered from acrania - a fatal condition where the top portion of the skull has not developed and leads to death shortly following birth.
New Orleans East shooting turns deadly
Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an unknown man dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.
A strange carjacking case
NOPD is working an unusual carjacking. Tuesday night at the corner of Marigny and North Claiborne Avenue. According to the department a man rushed a car, pulled the victim from the car and stole her car keys and fled the scene.
What you need to know about FLDS leader Samuel Bateman's arrest in Arizona
A leader of a sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was taken into custody after the FBI searched his home in Colorado City near the Arizona-Utah state line. Here's what we know, based on court records and courtroom action. What happened?. On Aug. 28,...
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
New Orleans named murder capital of America
In a title that nobody wanted, New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America after the city saw a 141% increase in homicides compared to three years ago.
