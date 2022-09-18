ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
KUSHIDA To Miss 9/21 NJPW Event With Suspected Skin Disease

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from the September 21 event due to a suspected skin disease. He was scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Jado and Tama Tonga to take on Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo. The bout has been changed to an eight-man tag with Gedo no longer participating as well.
Athena Praises AEW Women's Roster, Worries About 'Getting Lost In The Shuffle' Due To So Much Talent

Athena arrived in AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, immediately stepping to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Athena was released by WWE in November 2021 after stop and start pushes on television on both the main roster and NXT. She was immediately looked at as one of the top free agents on the market, but took her time before joining AEW, opting to work various Independent dates before signing.
KAIRI Announced For IWGP Women's Title Tournament

KAIRI is coming to the IWGP Women's Title tournament. STARDOM announced that KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane in WWE) will compete in the IWGP Women's Title tournament. She has received a first round bye and will compete in the semifinals on October 23 against the winner of "Alpha Female" Jazzy Gabbert vs. Ava White.
Pac Cheats To Beat Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm Retains | AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. - Pac and Orange Cassidy renewed their rivalry on Wednesday night, as "The Bastard" defended the AEW World Championship against "Freshlt Squeezed." Pac lived up to his name, as he blasted Cassidy with the ring bell hammer to tip the scales in his favor and clinch the win.
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special

AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
The Good Brothers Aren't Saying 'Goodbye' To IMPACT Wrestling, Just 'See You Later'

The Good Brothers are going to back to Japan to take care of some business but they are not ready to say goodbye to IMPACT Wrestling altogether. On September 15, The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, lost to the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. leading up to that match, Fightful Select had reported that Anderson and Gallows were likely on their way out of IMPACT following two years with the promotion.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid

Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
WWE Files To Trademark 'NXT Global' And More

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On September 16, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Global" and "NXT Europe" for entertainment purposes. NXT Europe is set to launch in January after NXT UK has gone on hiatus. Full description:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
