Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
KUSHIDA To Miss 9/21 NJPW Event With Suspected Skin Disease
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from the September 21 event due to a suspected skin disease. He was scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Jado and Tama Tonga to take on Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo. The bout has been changed to an eight-man tag with Gedo no longer participating as well.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
KUSHIDA Diagnosed With Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease, Pulled From 9/23 NJPW Show
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced an update regarding KUSHIDA. The NJPW star was previously pulled from the September 21 show due to a suspected skin disease. The company subsequently announced that he has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease. As a result, he has not been cleared to compete at the September 23 event.
Taz Comments On AEW's Backstage Drama, Says The Wrestling Business Is A Train That Never Stops Moving
Taz comments on the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. The recent success of AEW has been clouded by a various amount of backstage issues. Recently, the social conversation around the product seems to be around the reported AEW All Out fights rather than the in-ring action or even the recent return of MJF.
Saraya is in AEW! Acclaimed capture the gold! Mox beats Bryan | Day After Dynamite 9/22/22
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Alex Lajas (@queenoftheringg) today to talk about AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/21) Preview: Championship Card Guarantees History Will Be Made In Queens
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam!. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will present one of the most stacked lineups in television wrestling history, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. Every match currently booked for tonight's card is a championship match featuring a lineup...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/20): Anthony Ogogo, Dark Order, Marina Shafir, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/20) John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zuka & Alexander Moss. The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews. Sonny Kiss def. Joe Ocasio. Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. You can find results from all AEW...
Saraya Says She Was 'Blown Away' By The Pop For AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
Saraya comments on her AEW Dynamite. Saraya made her AEW debut, and her return to wrestling television, at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when she ran off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb as they attacked Athena and Toni Storm. Formerly Paige in WWE, Saraya has not wrestled since 2017...
Toni Storm: Women's Wrestling In AEW Is Headed In The Right Direction, I'm Confident In The Division
Toni Storm believes that AEW's women's division is heading in the right direction, and she's confident that the roster will gradually get more of an emphasis on AEW programming. Storm is the reigning AEW Interim Women's World Champion. AEW had to crown a interim titleholder when Thunder Rosa, the AEW...
Athena Praises AEW Women's Roster, Worries About 'Getting Lost In The Shuffle' Due To So Much Talent
Athena arrived in AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, immediately stepping to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Athena was released by WWE in November 2021 after stop and start pushes on television on both the main roster and NXT. She was immediately looked at as one of the top free agents on the market, but took her time before joining AEW, opting to work various Independent dates before signing.
KAIRI Announced For IWGP Women's Title Tournament
KAIRI is coming to the IWGP Women's Title tournament. STARDOM announced that KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane in WWE) will compete in the IWGP Women's Title tournament. She has received a first round bye and will compete in the semifinals on October 23 against the winner of "Alpha Female" Jazzy Gabbert vs. Ava White.
Pac Cheats To Beat Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. - Pac and Orange Cassidy renewed their rivalry on Wednesday night, as "The Bastard" defended the AEW World Championship against "Freshlt Squeezed." Pac lived up to his name, as he blasted Cassidy with the ring bell hammer to tip the scales in his favor and clinch the win.
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
The Good Brothers Aren't Saying 'Goodbye' To IMPACT Wrestling, Just 'See You Later'
The Good Brothers are going to back to Japan to take care of some business but they are not ready to say goodbye to IMPACT Wrestling altogether. On September 15, The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, lost to the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. leading up to that match, Fightful Select had reported that Anderson and Gallows were likely on their way out of IMPACT following two years with the promotion.
FTR: We Don't Worry About Rankings Or Match Ratings, We Focus On Making People Feel Something
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) don't care about rankings because they're confident that they're the best. FTR currently hold tag team titles in AAA, ROH, and NJPW. They are also former champions in AEW and across all three brands of WWE. Naturally, they are often viewed as an all-time great duo, but these talks are subjective.
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam On 9/21 Sees Viewership And Demo Rating Decrease, Ranks #1 On Cable
Viewership numbers for the September 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Grand Slam special, are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on September 21, the Grand Slam episode that featured five title matches, drew 1,039,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 1,175,000 viewers.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Damon Kemp Further Explains How He Betrayed Diamond Mine On 9/20 WWE NXT
It was Damon Kemp all along. Damon Kemp, the man who betrayed Diamond Mine and cost Brutus and Julius Creed the NXT Tag Team Championship, further explained all of his betrayals during a sit-down interview on the September 20 episode of NXT. Kemp explains that he even took a pay...
WWE Files To Trademark 'NXT Global' And More
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On September 16, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Global" and "NXT Europe" for entertainment purposes. NXT Europe is set to launch in January after NXT UK has gone on hiatus. Full description:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
