Dow Futures Drop More Than 200 Points as Wall Street Braces for Big Federal Reserve Meeting This Week

The 45p income tax rate paid by Britain’s highest earners will be axed, in the biggest surprise in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.The chancellor also accelerated a planned 1p cut in the basic rate – from 20p to 19p – which will now come into force next April.Mr Kwarteng claimed abolishing the 45p rate for people earning more than £150,000, already cut from 50p by George Osborne a decade ago, “will simplify the tax system and make Britain more competitive”.However, the move will fuel criticism that the mini-budget is handing rewards to the rich at the expense of the least well-off...

INCOME TAX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO