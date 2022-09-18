ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested in Juarez Wednesday for possession of about 12,000 fentanyl pills, two firearms, and methamphetamine. They intended to smuggle and sell the items in the U.S., that's according the Juarez Municipal Government. Officials say a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with New Mexico license plates was pulled over in Batalla de Chamizal and The post 3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man who crashed into vehicles at Viva Nissan accused of having narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A man who drove through the Viva Nissan dealership Tuesday was in possession of cocaine, according to El Paso police. Eduardo Robles, 38, was identified as the man seen in videos that circulated on social media crashing into several vehicles in a dealership's lot.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hawkins, TX
KTSM

Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Owner of Las Cruces Italian restaurant allegedly shot by husband

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Israel#Police#Corral#Violent Crime
cbs4local.com

Man with abdominal stab wound found dead in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead with stab wounds in Socorro on Saturday. Police officers were called out to the 660 Old Hueco Tanks Road around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived they found three men standing around a man with an abdominal stab wound. The...
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Body remains discovered at Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Woman Charged with Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, 19, entered the U.S. from theRepublic of Mexico at the Paso Del Norte […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Another delay in the Chilton case leaves trial date unknown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 21st a status hearing was held for the case against 26-year-old Tristan Chilton. He is accused of murdering Tyler Croke back in 2017 and has not been tried since then. During the hearing, judge Marcos Lizarraga granted the motion for a continuance to delay the trial once again. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso DA considers requesting help in prosecuting Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Update: One woman dead in shooting incident in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy