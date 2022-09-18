EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested in Juarez Wednesday for possession of about 12,000 fentanyl pills, two firearms, and methamphetamine. They intended to smuggle and sell the items in the U.S., that's according the Juarez Municipal Government. Officials say a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with New Mexico license plates was pulled over in Batalla de Chamizal and The post 3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO