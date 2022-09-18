Read full article on original website
3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl
EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested in Juarez Wednesday for possession of about 12,000 fentanyl pills, two firearms, and methamphetamine. They intended to smuggle and sell the items in the U.S., that's according the Juarez Municipal Government. Officials say a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with New Mexico license plates was pulled over in Batalla de Chamizal and The post 3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl appeared first on KVIA.
One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone...
Man who crashed into vehicles at Viva Nissan accused of having narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A man who drove through the Viva Nissan dealership Tuesday was in possession of cocaine, according to El Paso police. Eduardo Robles, 38, was identified as the man seen in videos that circulated on social media crashing into several vehicles in a dealership's lot.
Man struck by vehicle in east El Paso suffers life threatening injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police were dispatched to the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near McRae and Wedgewood today regarding a male that was hit with a vehicle. El Paso Police received a call today at approximately 1:47 p.m. regarding a male that was hit with a vehicle in east El Paso. According to police, […]
911 Call: Stepson tells dispatcher Kimberly Yacone was shot in head by husband
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — **Editors note: The 911 audio and details in this story contain language and descriptions that may be disturbing to some. The 911 call made by Kimberly Yacone's stepson after she was reportedly shot and killed by her husband Robert Yacone was released on Wednesday.
Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
Owner of Las Cruces Italian restaurant allegedly shot by husband
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
Man with abdominal stab wound found dead in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead with stab wounds in Socorro on Saturday. Police officers were called out to the 660 Old Hueco Tanks Road around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived they found three men standing around a man with an abdominal stab wound. The...
Body remains discovered at Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
Man allegedly shoots wife with shotgun at Picacho Hills home with teenage son home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
El Paso Woman Charged with Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, 19, entered the U.S. from theRepublic of Mexico at the Paso Del Norte […]
EPCSO crime scene supervisor showcases love for job on and off the clock
In honor of National Forensic Science Week, for Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment CBS4 introduces you to Ashley Rosiles, the supervisor for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. “I manage both sections, the crime scene unit and the latent print examiners, they respond to crime...
Sheriff: Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order not filed before murder of Kimberly Yacone
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A shooting that left a Las Cruces woman dead on Sunday has raised concerns about the efficiency of New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. The Red Flag Law or Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order went into effect in 2020 and aimed to take away firearms from people who may pose a threat to themselves or others.
El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
Another delay in the Chilton case leaves trial date unknown
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 21st a status hearing was held for the case against 26-year-old Tristan Chilton. He is accused of murdering Tyler Croke back in 2017 and has not been tried since then. During the hearing, judge Marcos Lizarraga granted the motion for a continuance to delay the trial once again. […]
El Paso DA considers requesting help in prosecuting Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
New Mexico State Police investigate 2 people found dead in Las Cruces home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating two people that were found dead inside a home in Las Cruces Wednesday. Police said they are investigating at 1491 Alamo St. "The investigation is in very preliminary stages and information is limited," an NMSP...
Update: One woman dead in shooting incident in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a […]
