Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.
Detroit boxer's brother charged with second-degree murder after family dispute turns violent
A Detroit man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother, professional boxer Isiah Jones of Detroit, earlier this week.
Feds: Victims carjacked by men after tracking down juvenile who stole wallet at Detroit park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people who were carjacked in Detroit on Sunday were tracking down someone who stole a wallet when they returned and found a group of armed suspects surrounding their truck, according to court paperwork. Investigators say the three victims were playing basketball at a park at...
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Funeral held for Detroit officer who suffered 24 years of gunshot wound complications
DETROIT – A Detroit officer who was severely injured from a gunshot wound 24 years ago has passed away. Lloyd Michael Todd was laid to rest nine days ago. It was Dec. 5 when Todd and his partner responded from the 9th Precinct to a call of the kidnapping of a mother and daughter.
Police investigating break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit
Police are investigating a break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit. We're told the break-in happened at a side door of the American Coney Island business.
Domestic violence incident leads to crash
WYANDOTTE — A 53-year-old Detroit man who trashed the interior of a Wyandotte residence and deliberately rammed a parked car led police officers on a high-speed chase on Fort Street the night of Sept. 19 before crashing into two electrical poles. The crash caused electrical lines to sever and...
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
Detroit man convicted in 2020 shooting death at Erebus haunted house sentenced to 17 years behind bars
A shooter convicted in the 2020 murder of a 29-year-old guest standing outside a haunted house attraction in Pontiac was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison, officials announced on Tuesday.
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
Detroit police town hall talk crime solutions to make city safer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police held a town hall with cops, clergy, activists and most importantly everyday residents at Detroit Edison Academy to talk solutions to the crime that so many know all too well. "I observed two young men with Uzis, one killed the other one," said...
Cash register stolen from American Coney Island during Detroit break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two suspects broke into the American Coney Island in downtown Detroit - and stole a cash register early Thursday morning. The historic Detroit staple is not open at 5:30 a.m. - but that was when the break-in happened, as suspects used a rock to break through the door glass. But the register they took, ended up being empty.
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
Detroit man pleads guilty after violently carjacking strangers who gave him rides, DOJ says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of pistol-whipping a carjacking victim and shooting another victim pleaded guilty Thursday. According to the Department of Justice, Rayquan Sturgis, 23, carjacked three victims in June and July 2020 on Detroit's west side. In all three cases, the victims were strangers who gave him a ride.
Detroit Police: Man pulls weapon on gas station clerk after being caught shoplifting, rides away on bicycle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are searching for a man who get very angry after being confronted by a gas station clerk for allegedly trying to steal from the convenience store and pulled a weapon on the employee. Police said they're investigating an assault at the Shell Gas Station...
Police arrest Hamtramck carjacking suspect hiding under a blanket beneath downtown Detroit freeway overpass
A man suspected of a carjacking in Hamtramck has been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a blanket beneath a freeway overpass in Detroit.
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
Woman partially ejected, killed after crashing into median overnight on I-94
DETROIT – A woman was partially ejected and killed overnight when she crashed into the median on I-94 in Wayne County. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Officials said a woman lost control of her...
