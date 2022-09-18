ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
downriversundaytimes.com

Domestic violence incident leads to crash

WYANDOTTE — A 53-year-old Detroit man who trashed the interior of a Wyandotte residence and deliberately rammed a parked car led police officers on a high-speed chase on Fort Street the night of Sept. 19 before crashing into two electrical poles. The crash caused electrical lines to sever and...
fox2detroit.com

Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police town hall talk crime solutions to make city safer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police held a town hall with cops, clergy, activists and most importantly everyday residents at Detroit Edison Academy to talk solutions to the crime that so many know all too well. "I observed two young men with Uzis, one killed the other one," said...
fox2detroit.com

Cash register stolen from American Coney Island during Detroit break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two suspects broke into the American Coney Island in downtown Detroit - and stole a cash register early Thursday morning. The historic Detroit staple is not open at 5:30 a.m. - but that was when the break-in happened, as suspects used a rock to break through the door glass. But the register they took, ended up being empty.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
