ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

EV, E-Bike Round-up slated for Saturday in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This Saturday, electric vehicle and e-bike enthusiasts throughout Juneau are able to participate in the 9th Annual Juneau EV & E-Bike Round-up The Round-Up is sponsored in part by the Juneau Commission on Sustainability. The event will be on Saturday, September 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 300 Egan Drive.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

UAF drone pilots head to western Alaska for emergency response

Katie Daniels, a resident of Bethel, flies a drone during a training exercise in Nome in August. (Photo by Mike DeLue via UAF.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A University of Alaska Fairbanks drone team headed to Western Alaska Wednesday to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s emergency response following Typhoon Merbok.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 9-21 AM

The electronic distribution of 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends began Tuesday, about a month ahead of the usual payout in early October. A document obtained by News of the North shows that a second group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put a question on the ballot to recall Mayor Gerald Byers.
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juneau, AK
Society
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Health
Juneau, AK
Health
Local
Alaska Society
kinyradio.com

Juneau police investigating Brotherhood Bridge homicide case

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers facing another filing for recall petition

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A document obtained by News of the North shows that a second group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put a recall question on the ballot. A previous recall...
HOONAH, AK
kinyradio.com

Gondola from Austria arrives, is being unpacked at Eaglecrest Ski Area

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Pulse Gondola has arrived in Juneau and is currently being unpacked at Eaglecrest. The first of 21 containers have been unloaded, and will continue to be unloaded over the next week and a half. According to Eaglecrest staff, construction will begin next summer, and tower...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Plane out of fuel makes emergency landing on Richardson highway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks-based State Troopers responded to a report Monday of a plane needing to make an emergency landing after the craft had issues with its fuel. On Monday night at 6:54, troopers in Fairbanks received a report from the U.S Army Air Traffic Control unit located at Fort Wainwright, of a plane having an inflight emergency.
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy