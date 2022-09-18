Read full article on original website
EV, E-Bike Round-up slated for Saturday in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This Saturday, electric vehicle and e-bike enthusiasts throughout Juneau are able to participate in the 9th Annual Juneau EV & E-Bike Round-up The Round-Up is sponsored in part by the Juneau Commission on Sustainability. The event will be on Saturday, September 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 300 Egan Drive.
UAF drone pilots head to western Alaska for emergency response
Katie Daniels, a resident of Bethel, flies a drone during a training exercise in Nome in August. (Photo by Mike DeLue via UAF.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A University of Alaska Fairbanks drone team headed to Western Alaska Wednesday to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s emergency response following Typhoon Merbok.
Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
NOTN 9-21 AM
The electronic distribution of 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends began Tuesday, about a month ahead of the usual payout in early October. A document obtained by News of the North shows that a second group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put a question on the ballot to recall Mayor Gerald Byers.
Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers facing another filing for recall petition
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A document obtained by News of the North shows that a second group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put a recall question on the ballot. A previous recall...
Gondola from Austria arrives, is being unpacked at Eaglecrest Ski Area
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Pulse Gondola has arrived in Juneau and is currently being unpacked at Eaglecrest. The first of 21 containers have been unloaded, and will continue to be unloaded over the next week and a half. According to Eaglecrest staff, construction will begin next summer, and tower...
Plane out of fuel makes emergency landing on Richardson highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks-based State Troopers responded to a report Monday of a plane needing to make an emergency landing after the craft had issues with its fuel. On Monday night at 6:54, troopers in Fairbanks received a report from the U.S Army Air Traffic Control unit located at Fort Wainwright, of a plane having an inflight emergency.
