Lycoming County, PA

Locals rev up for 2nd annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’

By Jazzmyn Allen
 4 days ago

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second Annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’ in Lycoming County. Cars, old and new, filled the fairgrounds for all to come and admire while also enjoying some live music, food, vendors, and activities.

The Lycoming County Fairgrounds were filled with cars as far as the eyes could see for the Second Annual Steel Wheel Show. This year’s event will benefit renovations for the Flight 800 Memorial.

“Flight 800 is our school and this show is in honor of Christie Bussler, who went to Montoursville with all these kids that passed on that flight,” said Mike Hall, President of the Steel Wheel Show.

NEPA Globetrotter embraces roots in a ‘Mighty’ way

Over 700 old and new cars came to support the cause, including additional vendors, food trucks, live music, and activities. Participants say it’s a great way to show off their hot rods and admire others.

“It’s the part you enjoy the most is when people like what you do, you know? Coming out here and talking with people makes it worth all the while,” participant Roger Hubbards of Williamsport explained.

One couple brought their vintage vehicles to the show. They’ve been married for 40 years and say their love for cars brought them together.

“I drove through town and he got behind me and he pulled me over and ever since then we’ve been together,” participant Ellen Strausser of Orangeville commented.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZdPH_0i0j6uJS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SnTO_0i0j6uJS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LeFv8_0i0j6uJS00

“It’s the car I met my wife Ellen in, and we brought my daughter home from the hospital in my car too,” Denny Strausser of Orangeville noted.

Many say they fell in love with cars at a young age, and events like this are a great way to bring the community together while supporting a good cause.

“It’s kind of like a commodity type thing. You know we’re like brothers and sisters. We all have the same love, same passion,” Chip Walker, a vendor from South Williamsport stated.

The event had such a great turnout organizers say they’re already planning next year’s car show.

