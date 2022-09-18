ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Taste This! Cascade Cultures: Kvastly & Super Belly Ferments

There are many types of good foods available for your gut, but what about combining some everyday products with added health benefits?. There is a local food company focusing on foods with a probiotic punch. On this week’s Taste This! Emily Kirk introduces us to Cascade Cultures and their products...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

City of Bend hosting 2 camping code roundtables next week

The City of Bend on Thursday announced it will be holding two roundtables next week to discus the camping code it is developing to regulate homeless camping on city property. The roundtables will be available to view online. Here is the press release from the city, which includes links to...
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Crooked River, Ochoco Creek closed to fishing starting Saturday

PRINEVILLE, Ore.—Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place

Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ More money approved to help local people in mental health crisis

More funds are going to help people in mental health crisis in Central Oregon. The Bend City Council authorized an agreement with Deschutes County Wednesday to provide $328,000 in funding to the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team and the Crisis Stabilization Center. The money will be used to hire more professionals...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Paramedics and EMTs wanted: Worker shortage impacts emergency services

A shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics has reached crisis levels. Emergency medical service workforce shortages are threatening public health and jeopardizing timely responses to health care emergencies. According U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, 11% of EMTs, paramedics and health technicians will leave the emergency medical services industry...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir

Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
MADRAS, OR
kptv.com

Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area. Using a water tender, the fire was...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon school districts see slight increase in student enrollment

At least three Central Oregon school districts are reporting a slight increase in enrollment from the last school year. The Redmond School District reports a 1% increase in enrolled students from last year. The total: 7,129 students. Up 62 students from 2021-22. The loosening of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions seem to...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deschutes County Planning Commission discusses rural ADU’s

As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night. Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural ADU’s. “This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local program,” said...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all

Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Apparent connection between house fire and drug raids

Madras man arrested in drug raid Thursday lived in a home destroyed by fire Wednesday Law enforcement and fire investigators still aren't releasing key details about a Madras fire that occurred on Culver Highway Wednesday, Sept. 14 and two related drug raids that happened at two Madras addresses Thursday, Sept. 15. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 3.45 a.m. fire broke out at a home on 1610 S.W. Culver Highway. A driver passing by reported the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Then, Sept. 15 just moments after noon, officers from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force raided 730 NE...
MADRAS, OR

