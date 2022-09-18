Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Taste This! Cascade Cultures: Kvastly & Super Belly Ferments
There are many types of good foods available for your gut, but what about combining some everyday products with added health benefits?. There is a local food company focusing on foods with a probiotic punch. On this week’s Taste This! Emily Kirk introduces us to Cascade Cultures and their products...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Rescued baby river otter makes High Desert Museum public debut Wednesday
Get ready for an incredible amount of adorable at the High Desert Musuem. The museum announced that the public will get their first chance to see the new, baby North American river otter on Wednesday. He’ll join the two other otters full time in the Autzen Otter Exhibit. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Smith Rock Ranch gets creative to survive another year amid drought
Last fall, anxiety was high at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne as drought minimized their water allocation. As they approach opening day this year on October 1, with their U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and animals, it’s a different story. “The pumpkin crop is not a huge crop, but...
centraloregondaily.com
City of Bend hosting 2 camping code roundtables next week
The City of Bend on Thursday announced it will be holding two roundtables next week to discus the camping code it is developing to regulate homeless camping on city property. The roundtables will be available to view online. Here is the press release from the city, which includes links to...
centraloregondaily.com
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek closed to fishing starting Saturday
PRINEVILLE, Ore.—Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
centraloregondaily.com
Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place
Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ More money approved to help local people in mental health crisis
More funds are going to help people in mental health crisis in Central Oregon. The Bend City Council authorized an agreement with Deschutes County Wednesday to provide $328,000 in funding to the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team and the Crisis Stabilization Center. The money will be used to hire more professionals...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Paramedics and EMTs wanted: Worker shortage impacts emergency services
A shortage of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics has reached crisis levels. Emergency medical service workforce shortages are threatening public health and jeopardizing timely responses to health care emergencies. According U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, 11% of EMTs, paramedics and health technicians will leave the emergency medical services industry...
Irrigation district will empty Haystack Reservoir
Oregon Fish and Wildlife lift all bag and size limits and gear restrictions through November The North Unit Irrigation District plans to drain Haystack Reservoir down to dead pool by the middle of November. At dead pool, the water level in the reservoir southeast of Madras will drop so low it can't flow downstream. The district needs to empty the reservoir in order to repair the emergency gate at the reservoir. In anticipation of the drawdown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all gamefish limits and gear restrictions for anglers on the Haystack Reservoir from Sept. 16 through Nov....
Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer?
Even though gas prices have eased somewhat from record highs, gas siphoning is still becoming an issue, especially in the Bend area. The post Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer? appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Bend area home total loss in fire, 3 cats missing
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire north of Bend destroyed a home Saturday afternoon and displaced the single resident, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a ‘70s-era manufactured home on 97th Street in the Tumalo area. Using a water tender, the fire was...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon school districts see slight increase in student enrollment
At least three Central Oregon school districts are reporting a slight increase in enrollment from the last school year. The Redmond School District reports a 1% increase in enrolled students from last year. The total: 7,129 students. Up 62 students from 2021-22. The loosening of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions seem to...
Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home
A 7-year-old northeast Bend boy failed to show up for school Monday morning, prompting a police search and public alert before he returned home around noon, officers said. The post Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Planning Commission discusses rural ADU’s
As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night. Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural ADU’s. “This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local program,” said...
KTVZ
After nearly 3 years without a buyer, 33,000-acre Skyline Forest sales price is slashed 25% — to $95 million
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The vast, 33,000-acre Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend has been on the sales block for close to three years, at a daunting price. So the private owners announced Monday a dramatic, 25% price drop -- to "just" $95 million. The privately held tree farm...
KTVZ
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway
A Bend woman was struck and killed while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of the Bend Parkway early Wednesday morning, police said. The post Bend woman struck, killed on Bend Parkway appeared first on KTVZ.
Apparent connection between house fire and drug raids
Madras man arrested in drug raid Thursday lived in a home destroyed by fire Wednesday Law enforcement and fire investigators still aren't releasing key details about a Madras fire that occurred on Culver Highway Wednesday, Sept. 14 and two related drug raids that happened at two Madras addresses Thursday, Sept. 15. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 3.45 a.m. fire broke out at a home on 1610 S.W. Culver Highway. A driver passing by reported the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Then, Sept. 15 just moments after noon, officers from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force raided 730 NE...
