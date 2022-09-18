ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Western Iowa Today

Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme

(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lawton, MI
Lawton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial

DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Fraud
1240 WJIM

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme

Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Saudi Arabia
MLive

Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

No gun found in GRPS school after a student with a weapon reported

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No weapon was found in a Grand Rapids Public Schools high school, after an investigation into student's claim of seeing a gun in a student's waistband. Late in the school day Monday, school administration was notified two students reported seeing another student with a gun in his waistband. The claim was this happened in a men's bathroom at Innovation Central High School between first and second hour. This is according to Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy