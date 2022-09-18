Read full article on original website
Related
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme
(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to December bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Independent Bank in December 2021. 41-year-old Kristin Cole Greinke filed his guilty plea on Thursday. Officials say the robbery happened on Dec. 16, 2021, when Greinke took a taxi to the Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue.
'One of them got popped': Witness to southeast GR shooting say it was done in self defense
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're learning more about a shooting on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Wednesday night where a teen got injured. The shooting happened near Fair Street and Jefferson Avenue. 13 ON YOUR SIDE went to the neighborhood on Thursday, where a woman told reporter Nate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
'It's not just negligent, it's unforgiveable': Lawyer says Oxford High ignored several 'red flags' ahead of school shooting
DETROIT — It's been nearly 10 months since four students were shot and killed at Oxford High School. Now, an attorney for several of the victim's families revealed new evidence in the case against the school, saying they were negligent for not intervening before the tragedy happened on November 30, 2021.
Suspect in 1996 Kent Co. cold case charged with murder for 2006 Maryland case
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 64-year-old man from White Springs, Florida has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree assault in a cold case from 2006. Garry Dean Artman is being charged by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators (MSPHUI) in connection to the death of Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alleged drunk driver accused of hit-skip crash that killed WMU student charged
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich — The man accused of crashing into a Western Michigan University student and then leaving the scene of the crime is now facing felony charges. Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois, was struck around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue.
No charges in Joseph Nagle shooting death, Allegan Co. prosecutor decides
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — There will be no charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle back in June, Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch announced. Koch said the "evidence proves the actions were justified under the extreme circumstances," in a release Monday. Tom Siver, an attorney representing the...
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
beckersasc.com
Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme
Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I am the change': Holland woman helps get hair washing bill to Senate floor
HOLLAND, Mich. — A story we've been following for months has now reached the state capitol. A small business braiding salon owner is making a big impact as she works to get hair washing licensing changed in the state of Michigan. Shaketra Payne said the coverage with 13 On...
Suspect vehicle recovered in fatal Battle Creek drive-by shooting that killed toddler
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A stolen black Audi Q7 that is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek that killed a toddler was recovered by police on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Cliff Street...
Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
No gun found in GRPS school after a student with a weapon reported
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No weapon was found in a Grand Rapids Public Schools high school, after an investigation into student's claim of seeing a gun in a student's waistband. Late in the school day Monday, school administration was notified two students reported seeing another student with a gun in his waistband. The claim was this happened in a men's bathroom at Innovation Central High School between first and second hour. This is according to Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
Human bones for sale in new West Michigan online oddities store
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — On the shelves of Maggie Fowler's home are a bottle of embalming liquid, animal skeletons, 1800s photos and even a mummified lamb heart. You can also find a human skull and other human bones. "Very unique," said Fowler about her collection, "It’s for a certain...
Gun buyback over the weekend collects record number of firearms in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 firearms were taken off the streets of Grand Rapids this weekend as part of a gun buyback event Saturday. Organizers said they collected more firearms than the first two buyback events combined. In 2020, the first two gun buyback events garnered a total...
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1