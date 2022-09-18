Read full article on original website
News in Review: 9/22/22
An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold. The Vanderburgh County Health Department will host a drive-through vaccine clinic the morning of October 1st at Ivy Tech. We’ll see more seasonably cool temperatures for the remainder of the week with a slight warmup over the weekend.
Critics say new school policies in Florida ostracize LGBTQ students
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Twelve-foot puppet walks streets of New York to raise awareness of global refugee crisis
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
