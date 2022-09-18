Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
Kearney Hub
NPPD to collect input about north Kearney powerline
KEARNEY — They’re calling it the Kearney Power Project and inviting Kearney residents to learn more about the plans to fortify the city’s electrical grid. Residents and business operators who might be in the path of Nebraska Public Power District’s project are receiving invitations to public gatherings where they can get a closer look at the plans. A number of tentative routes have been sketched for the transmission line that would pass through or loop around areas of north Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library events
All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Teen DIY: Wall Banners — 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., today. Create a wall banner using Cricut’s Design Space and some fun fonts. For ages 12-18. Register in advance.
Kearney Hub
Barbecue championships come to Kearney
KEARNEY — Fans of barbecue can get a taste of the best during the Midwest BBQ Cookoff Championships from 5-8 p.m. Saturday along 24th Street in downtown Kearney. The event, overseen by the Midwest BBQ Association, will feature four types of meat — smoke ribs, pork butts, chicken and brisket. The public is invited to come watch the contestants cook and then taste the prize-winning meat at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic focused on fundamentals coming into Amherst game
KEARNEY — Stop the run. That’s the message from the Kearney Catholic coaching staff as the Stars enter Friday’s matchup with Amherst. In the 32-14 Week 3 loss at Minden, the Stars allowed 324 yards on the ground. Last week KCHS faced the same challenge in the 7-6 win over Milford, with the Eagles rushing for 274 yards.
Kearney Hub
Charges dismissed against co-defendant in Lexington drive-by shooting
LEXINGTON — First degree murder charges against Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez have been dismissed after his co-defendant, Francisco Hernandez-Corona, was acquitted in the drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser. Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman filed the motion to dismiss the felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a...
Kearney Hub
2nd Avenue overpass repairs continue in Kearney, switch planned
KEARNEY — As major structural repairs continue on Kearney's Second Avenue overpass, traffic will be switching to the inner lanes from the outer lanes. Wilke Contracting Corp. and the city of Kearney Public Works Department announced Thursday the switch would occur on Friday, weather permitting. Oversized vehicles and wide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Was the Russian Flu the first coronavirus pandemic? Find out at UNK's Science Cafe
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members Kim Carlson and Doug Biggs will discuss the Russian Flu, its spread and whether it was actually the first coronavirus epidemic at the next Science Cafe. The event is hosted by Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society, and the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney psychiatrist says suicides are preventable
KEARNEY — Talking about suicide and depression should be as easy as talking about a broken arm or a head cold. If it were, many lives would be saved. So says Dr. Zachary Keller, a psychiatrist at the Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. He hopes that calling 988, the new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline, will soon be as routine as calling 911 for fires, accidents and health emergencies.
Kearney Hub
Overton wins showdown of Fort Kearny Conference leaders
OVERTON — Overton's girls held on by a fingernail to win the first set Thursday night. Then the Eagles squeezed the life out of Amherst in the second, winning a showdown of one-loss teams, 26-24, 25-16 at the Overton Triangular. "We knew Amherst was going to come out tough....
Kearney Hub
Track coaching trio to enter KHS Hall of Fame
KEARNEY – The coaching triumvirate that lead Kearney High to unprecedented and legendary success in high school track will be inducted into the Bearcat Hall of Fame. Head coach Roger Mathiesen and assistant coaches Steve Larson and Craig Lathrop will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s football game with North Platte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney High third at 24-team Papillion Tennis Invitational
OMAHA — Kearney High finished third in Monday’s 24-team Monarch Invitational at Papillion. The Bearcats pushed two entries into the finals, scoring 39 points. Lincoln East was the easy winner, netting 58 points, while Lincoln Southwest finished second, half a point ahead of the Bearcats. Creighton Prep was fourth with 34.5 points.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln Southwest completes mercy rule sweep of Bearcats
KEARNEY — Lincoln Southwest got back-to-back mercy-rule sweeps of Kearney High on Tuesday, winning 12-2 after five innings in the first game, and 12-1 in the second game in four innings. Both games had one inning where the game got out of reach, with Southwest scoring 10 in the...
Comments / 0