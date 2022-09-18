KEARNEY — They’re calling it the Kearney Power Project and inviting Kearney residents to learn more about the plans to fortify the city’s electrical grid. Residents and business operators who might be in the path of Nebraska Public Power District’s project are receiving invitations to public gatherings where they can get a closer look at the plans. A number of tentative routes have been sketched for the transmission line that would pass through or loop around areas of north Kearney.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO