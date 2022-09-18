ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fans roasted the Seahawks after a four-RB trick play backfired with a hilarious interception

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After spoiling Russell Wilson’s return game to Seattle, the Seahawks went into Week 2 with actual optimism about being a surprise team in the NFC West. But all we needed to see was one play to know just how bad the Seahawks should expect to be this season.

It’s only Week 2, but it will be awfully tough to top this effort on “Worst Play of the Season” rankings.

With Seattle down 13 points late in the second quarter from the Niners eight-yard line, Pete Carroll rolled out a formation with four running backs and *quarterback* Geno Smith lined up as a wide receiver.

Let’s just say that this was not the play to run if you’re in search of a touchdown.

Running back Kenneth Walker III handed the ball off a read to fellow running back DeeJay Dallas who proceeded to throw the saddest interception you’ll see. So much went wrong in that play. The formation in itself took away any element of surprise, Smith didn’t even try to sell his role in the play and Dallas clearly didn’t have the arm to make that pass.

I assume the play worked in practice. I mean, it had to, RIGHT? But it absolutely wasn’t going to work in a game. NFL fans understandably roasted the play call.

This was how Twitter reacted

NFL
